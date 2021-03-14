Dog Rescue Charity Spent More Than $ 2 Million On Trump Properties, Report Says





Big Dog Ranch Rescue charity with links to Lara Trump has reportedly spent up to $ 1.9 million on properties owned by former President Donald Trump and is reportedly spending $ 225,000 in Mar-A-Lago this weekend. end, for a total of over $ 2 million.

A permit filed with the city of Palm Beach, Florida shows Big Dog Ranch Rescue believes it will spend around $ 225,000 at the private country club where the former commander-in-chief now lives, reported The Huffington Post.

Figures from the Internal Revenue Service show the charity spent up to $ 1,883,160 on fundraising in Mar-a-Lago and Mr. Trump’s golf course in Jupiter, 18 miles au north of the club.

Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, was first named president of charity events in 2018. Charity president Lauren Simmons was in the White House during the signing ceremony for a charity project. law targeting cruelty to animals in 2019.

Ms Simmons released a statement Friday praising the club as a venue: “The quality of service, the beauty of the venue and the excellent pricing provided us as a non-profit organization as well as the generosity of supporters who sell our event every year allows us to save and house thousands of dogs. Our investment there and in the other places mentioned in the article has brought in over $ 12 million over an eight-year period, which allows us to continue our mission. “

The Huffington Post reported that spending by family member-affiliated charities at Trump properties like Big Dog Ranch Rescue is similar to spending patterns by other Trump family-affiliated charities in the past. .

The controversy surrounding the now closed Trump Foundation led New York Attorney General Letitia James to declare their activities could not continue.

Ms James said at the time in 2019: The Trump Foundation has closed, funds that have been illegally misused are being restored, the president will be under continuous surveillance from my office and the Trump children have had to undergo compulsory training to ensure this type. illegal activity never takes place again. “

In October of last year, the Washington Post reported that Mr. Trump had successfully channeled millions of taxpayer dollars and political donations to his own properties and businesses, totaling $ 8.1 million.

The Independent has asked the Trump organization for comment.

