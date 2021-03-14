New Cold War between China and the United States Is Conflict Inevitable?

Is the new cold war between China and the United States getting hot in a scorching global geopolitics?

China, a rising power, sowed fear in the existing great power, the United States. Their competition turns into confrontation. The inevitability of conflict between the two in today’s landscape of international politics is a natural debate. There are a number of prisms to view the nature of their relationship, just like thinking minds in academia and dramatic voices in the media. Graham Allison, John Mearsheimer, Robert Gilpin, Kai He, Aaron Friedberg and the list goes on.

Today the United States rules the international order. The global policy of re-engagement of the Biden Administrations aims to heal the bruises suffered by the American world leadership in the Trumpian era. China and other regional blocs, such as the EU, pro-Western countries in East Asia, states in the Middle East aligned with the United States, and Asian states like India are in climbing to influence the world and international politics. From the point of view of the United States, the world should be as the United States does, while states like Russia and China, described as revisionists or authoritarian from the American point of view, lack global behavior. Their geopolitical conduct, according to the United States, disrupts the international order, disturbing them in a real sense to rule the global political landscape and the balance of power as the United States conceives one of the objectives of the politics of United States national security.

Among the countries that most stir the hegemonic soul of the United States are Russia, Iran, North Korea and China. But competition between the United States and China parallels that of the United States and the former USSR during the Cold War. The Chinese president once said that the United States was pushing the two states towards a new cold war. They are obviously the biggest trading partners; their imports and exports are interdependent; they interact on all international forums and summits; the respective industries thrive on the lands of others; the diaspora of one impresses the borders of others; technological and industrial collaborations go hand in hand; etc. Importantly, no skirmish or direct military stalemate is in sight. China has said that China does not intend to replace the United States in the current world order. In the US-Chinese conflict, Thucydides Trap is a famous buzzword coined by Graham Allison. Can China and the United States escape this war trap? Allison answers yes. During his state visit to the United States in 2015, Chinese President Xi said there is nothing like the Thucydides trap in today’s world of cooperation and connectivity unless they ( the United States and China) are not included.

Chinese restraint and the return of US diplomacy would certainly help the bombs and bullets between the two powerless countries

All states, large or small, amass power and seek to limit the power of a rival. Any emerging state is a threat to power. It is the balance of power between the United States and China that determines the nature of the relationship between the two and the likelihood of conflict emerging. Although growing, but the power of China is latent. China’s military and geopolitical muscles are not growing as fast as the United States imagines, believing that China’s increase in power is rapid and brutal enough to threaten the United States. Chinese aspirations are mainly economic and aim to develop in the economic sphere, strengthening latent power and geo-economic influence. Since not all emerging states are necessarily tempted to change the status quo, China might seek marginal change in the international order status quo for regional influence, but not for holistic change in the world order. . China does not pursue any revolutionary Maoist-Leninist or Marxist ideologies of the 1950s or 1960s. Rather, China talks about a shared future and connectivity. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Regional Economic Cooperation Partnership (RECP) reflect the same. The good news is that the security dilemma between the two countries is less pronounced and not perpetual. It limits the clouds of conflict between the two within limits that prevent the conflict from escalating into a major conflict.

Nuclear status of the two countries, post-Cold War bipolar system in East Asia, US interest in Asia and Asia-Pacific, Indochinese belligerence vis-à-vis the Sino-Pakistani strategic partnership , China-Russia friendship, growing economic connectivity Asia, Africa, Europe and Prussia revolve around China and geographic factors diverge and converge in good balance to keep the arms race and security dilemma mute. Domestic socio-ethnic and religious issues plague China, and China’s shared vision of prosperity prevents China from thinking bigger now to push the United States to replace it. Thus, there would be no major challenge posed by China to the United States. And, given the rationality of the Chinese leadership, such rational behavior would cause China to play low profile and appear less threatening to the United States to prevent any conflict situation, as the relative capabilities of the United States and China also favor the United States, starting today.

Chinese capabilities, especially military and latent capabilities involving an economy and a population, can turn into real power. Since China is a rising power, in all areas, especially the economy; this very fact that it is increasing on its own is enough to determine the seething nature of the relationship between the United States and China. China’s rapid economic growth since its economic revolution in 1978, its growing mass and capacity, along with its growing military capability, is certainly threatening enough to sow fear in the United States. The relatively divergent positions of the United States and China in Taiwan and the South China Sea could intensify their relatively calmer security dilemma to prevent the other from acting against its strategic interests or its influence in regional alliances.

Chinese restraint and the return of US diplomacy would certainly help the bombs and bullets between the two powerless countries. On the contrary, positive competition and a positive sum game between the United States and China would be maintained by the decency and peaceful visions of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

Good news for the world and regional alliances! The violence between the United States and China is fortunately too far away. That China does not raise America’s fears enough to break down the barriers of violent conflict. Fortunately, the new cold war between China and the United States is too cold; global geopolitics is not hot enough to make the cold war hot.

The writer, an analyst of international affairs, contributes regularly to national security, foreign policy, international diplomacy and maritime affairs. He tweets @tee_shahid and connects to teeshahid20 @ gmail.com