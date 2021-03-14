Stocks bleed in political turmoil





KARACHI:

The Pakistani stock market saw a massive sell off in the outgoing week as the benchmark KSE-100 plunged 2,049 points, or 4.5%, in the worst weekly rout of the past year.

It was the biggest weekly drop since the week ended March 27, 2020 when the market plunged 8.34%.

The KSE-100 index came in at 43,788.08 at the end of the trading week on Friday, March 12, 2021, following a bear rampage that rocked investor sentiment. The sale continued for four successive sessions as panic and uncertainty reigned.

Mainly the growing fear of a third wave of Covid-19, political uncertainty amid the election of the Senate Speaker and Pakistan’s efforts to meet the outstanding conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program wreaked havoc on the stock market, which lost ground.

At the start of the week, trading began with a dip, with investors paying no heed to the news of Prime Minister Imran Khan winning the vote of confidence in the National Assembly and offloading their stocks.

Additionally, the lack of positive triggers that could steer the market caused volatility that continued through the end of the week.

The bears maintained their grip on the stock market on Tuesday, with inflation fears emerging in the wake of surging commodity prices and rising government paper yields, which shattered investor confidence.

Things did not go better over the next two sessions and the index lost more than 3,000 points in the first four days of the week under review.

The news on the planned withdrawal of the tax break by the government, the increase in the electricity tariff of Rs 0.89 per unit announced by the National Electricity Regulatory Authority, the increase in cases of coronavirus and a gradual rise in crude oil prices on the international market acted as catalysts in the market collapse.

A solid recovery was on the cards after the consistent hits, however. As expected, Friday’s market appeared to ignore the prevailing political uncertainty as investors were bullish on the election of the Senate Speaker.

According to the election result, announced after the negotiating session, outgoing Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani was re-elected to the presidency of the upper house, defeating Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani. On top of that, the flow of workers’ remittances to Pakistan remained high above $ 2 billion for the ninth consecutive month in February 2021. According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the country received $ 2.26 billion in remittances in February, 24% more than $ 1.82 billion in the same month a year earlier.

On Friday, the KSE-100 index soared to over 1,000 points, breaking the 43,000 point mark.

“With the government candidate having succeeded in retaining his position as Speaker of the Senate, we see this as a major political sigh of relief for the ruling party,” Arif Habib Limited said in its report.

“We expect this to create renewed confidence and stability in the political climate, which should help the stock market recover.”

Average daily trade volume rose 12% week-over-week to 433 million shares, while average daily trade value stood at $ 138 million, up 7% from one week to the next.

In terms of sectors, the negative contribution comes from technology and communication (-353 points), cement (-304 points), fertilizers (-224 points), oil and gas exploration companies (-169 points ) and pharmacy (-143 points). On the other hand, the sectors which made a positive contribution are insurance (+22 points) and tobacco (+2 points).

In terms of inventories, the negative contributors were TRG Pakistan (-278 points), Lucky Cement (-135 points), Engro Corporation (-107 points), Pakistan Petroleum (-68 points) and Systems Limited (-67 points) .

The positive contributors are Adamjee Insurance (+25 points), Bank AL Habib (+21 points) and MCB Bank (+11 points).

Foreigners became buyers during the week, buying shares worth $ 3.6 million, up from a net sale of $ 10.7 million the week before.

Purchases were observed in commercial banks ($ 2.3 million) and in food and personal care products ($ 0.4 million). On the home front, strong sales were reported by mutual funds ($ 9.1 million) and insurance companies ($ 5.6 million).

Other big news of the week included the downward revision of the RBF tax collection target of Rs 246 billion for FY21, the start of production by the Iraqi plant at Lucky Cement, the announcement by Ghani Global on the manufacture of sophisticated technologies, the planned IPO of Adamjee Life and the guidelines to the banks. to digitize payments and financial services.

Posted in The Express Tribune, March 14, 2021.

