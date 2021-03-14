Ian Blackford calls on Boris Johnson to secure the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe





The SNP leader in Westminster called on Boris Johnson to do “all we can politically and diplomatically” to ensure that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is returned to safety while she is due to appear in court.

Ian Blackford has called on the Prime Minister to ensure all avenues are explored in the “critical hours” before Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s new hearing date – and accused the UK government of “letting Nazanin down and his family”.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is a dual British and Iranian citizen, has been held in Iran for five years amid charges she plotted to overthrow the government – claims she has always denied. She completed her sentence under house arrest due to the pandemic. READ MORE: Iran’s continued detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘scandalous’, insists husband Richard It has been widely claimed that Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other British-Iranian binationals imprisoned in Iran were held hostage until the UK paid off debt resulting from arms sales in the mid-1970s. A report has warned that the 42-year-old is a victim of torture and requires emergency psychiatric treatment. Mr Blackford has now written to the Prime Minister, insisting that everything must be done to protect Zaghari-Ratcliffe from further measures. In his letter, Mr Blackford called on the UK government to do “all it can in these critical times to ensure the safe return of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to the UK”. He added: “Despite the positive news that Nazanin’s ankle tag had been taken down, it was deeply concerning to hear that she will face a new court appointment on Sunday. The next 48 hours will be vital to securing her release so that she can return safely from Iran to the UK and reunite with her family. SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford “The British government has so far let Nazanin and his family down. She has now been separated from her husband and young daughter for five years and her situation has been exacerbated by your own failures as foreign minister. “I urge you, as Prime Minister, to do all you can politically and diplomatically to ensure the safe and complete release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from the Iranian authorities so that she can be reunited with her family and receive all medical support. that she needs. . ” Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband said his family faced additional uncertainty before he returned to court in Iran. Richard Ratcliffe said his wife “remains in danger” despite being released from house arrest last week after her five-year prison term expired. Richard ratcliffe Mr Ratcliffe said that while officials at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) are “relieved” that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle monitor has been removed, they remain “cautious” about what could happen next. “I don’t think they know what to expect on Sunday, and I don’t think we know what to expect on Sunday,” he said. Downing Street said Boris Johnson again called for Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release during an appeal with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday. A spokesperson for No 10 said the prime minister said “if the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle monitor is welcome, her continued detention remains completely unacceptable and she must be allowed to return to her home. family in UK ”. Amnesty International UK has called on the British Ambassador to Tehran to visit Zaghari-Ratcliffe before his court hearing to show him “maximum solidarity”. Downing Street has previously said officials have been denied access to prosecution because Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.







