Take a look at the Trump wall, you won’t believe it

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Tries To Launch Social Media Site, And It Has Already Resulted In A Legal Threat

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images MyPillow founder and staunch Trump ally Mike Lindell plans to launch his own social network in the coming weeks, creating a haven for the kind of pro-Trump conspiracy theories that have been banned on the most important social media sites. . On the Lindells Vocl social media platform, users will be free to claim that a supercomputer stole the election from Donald Trump, or that vaccines are a tool of the devil. serious challenges. But Vocl must tackle a formidable problem before it even launches: A website called Vocal, spelled with an A, already exists. The Daily Beast, to change its social media name and relinquish ownership of the Vocl.com domain name. If Lindell refuses to change his name, he could face a lawsuit.Although Lindell has promised to turn Vocl into a cross between Twitter and YouTube, Vocal is a medium-like publishing platform where writers can post and monetize. articles. act in bad faith and with the intention of profiting from the Creatds brand, the letter read, claiming that Lindells Vocl would tarnish the Vocal brand. It’s about being able to be heard again and not stepping on eggshells.Creatd owns the brand to use Vocal in a number of social media-related ways, including building virtual communities and services. online networking. In addition to relinquishing ownership of the Vocl.com domain name, Creatd wants Lindell to destroy all products bearing the Vocl brand and never use the name again. Creatd is prepared to take whatever steps are necessary to protect the rights of valuable intellectual property of Creatds without further notice. Asked Friday morning about the new legal warning, MyPillow CEO and friend of Trump replied: It has nothing to do with their brand. I haven’t even launched yet. But that has nothing to do with us. Lindell claims that Vocl is also an acronym. Ours represents the victory of the love of Christ, added Lindell. let’s say: We’ve looked into it, and we think it would be confusing, so we’ll be announcing a different name and URL by Monday. Lindell is already facing a major lawsuit. In February, voting technology company Voting Systems sued Lindell and MyPillow over baseless allegations that Dominion was involved in an outrageous election theft. Meanwhile, Lindell, with the help of Trump’s lawyer and Gawker killer Charles Harder, also recently sued the Daily Mail tabloid, over the January article that pal Trump was having a secret romance with Jane Krakowski, 30 Rock star and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, A story both sides flatly denied. For years, the pillow mogul has been a personal friend of former President Donald Trump and a staunch supporter and activist of MAGA. In the 2020 presidential election, Lindell served as co-chair of Trump 2020 in Minnesota, and after Trump’s loss in the electoral college and general election to Democrat Joe Biden, the CEO of MyPillow became one of the most voiced voices. strongest in the country backing Trump’s broader effort to overturn the presidential race result. (He trumps the anti-democratic crusade on this point, of course, culminated in his instigation of the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, an event that led to the second impeachment of the ex –Presidents of the House.) during a tumultuous presidential transition period, Lindell has been a major behind-the-scenes backer of several efforts to challenge the 2020 results, and towards the very end of Trump’s tenure, has even rendered visiting the then President in the White House to brief him on discredited documents alleging that China and other foreign countries helped hack the election and throw it in Biden. Since the start of the Biden era, Lindell has not given up on aggressively promoting the fiction that Trump actually won, even though this resulted in his banning from certain social media platforms his business was shunned by d other businesses and increased legal risk. Alternative social media aimed at conservatives have been challenged by hacks and other technical glitches, but Lindell says Vocl will not face these problems. Hackers recently hit the far-right social network Gab, while the Talking social media platform went offline for a month after the U.S. Capitol riot when Amazon Web Services withdrew its hosting support . In contrast, Lindell told Insider that Vocl would have its own servers, with space age elements to prevent hacking. Lindell told Insider that Vocl had a staff of around 10, but declined to describe them. or know where they work for their safety. Users will be free to promote conspiracy theories of voter fraud and vaccines, according to a speech Lindell gave at a rally in Arizona Wednesday. Every word of their mouth will say Dominion, Smartmatic fraud, vaccine fraud, a Lindell said to the jubilant crowd. , describing content on Vocl. Learn more about The Daily Beast. Got a tip? 