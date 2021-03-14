Efforts to save Balochistan from the effects of global warming: help from the Prime Minister – Pakistan





QUETTA: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Environment and Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said on Saturday that Pakistan is among the top 10 countries where global warming is affecting the environment and Balochistan is facing the negative effects of drought due to very less rain and snowfall during this period. winter season years.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the federal government will provide full support to the government of Balochistan to lift the province out of the worst effects of global warming and the drought situation.

Balochistan Forest Secretary Mohammad Sadiq Mandokhail, Director General (Environment) Wali Mohammad Kakar and Director General of the Taraqee Foundation, Amjad Rashid, were also present on the occasion.

Mr Aslam said as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clean and green Pakistani program, 100 million trees will be planted in Balochistan through 2023 and that six cities in the province, including Quetta and Ziarat, have been included. in the Green Clean Pakistan project. The federal government, he added, would also provide special funds for the establishment of two national parks in the Hazarganji and Harboi area of ​​the Kalat district.

Unfailing support will be extended to the province to deal with a drought-like situation

We have a plan to build new dams in different parts of the province to store rainwater in order to reduce the worst effects of the drought situation in Balochistan, said Aslam, adding that trees would be planted on an area. 2,000 acre area in and around Quetta. . He said Sui gas would be supplied to Ziarat and other areas to protect the Juniper Forest.

He promised he would speak to PM Khan to provide lower priced LPG to different parts of the province where Sui gas was not available. Balochistan would be included in the proposed groundwater recharge project, he added.

He said Baluchistan was badly affected by famine and drought. Due to climate change, the temperature in Pakistan is increasing by one degree Celsius on an annual basis. The dangerous effects of climate change are emerging in Balochistan. In Balochistan, the forestry department has set a target of planting 100 million trees, but I think that is not enough. It must be further expanded to ensure the future of the province, he added.

Aslam said mangroves were being planted in the coastal areas of the province.

The Balochistan Forestry Department will take measures to save and improve the forests from Chilgoza to Zhob and the surrounding area and in this regard, the local population will be involved and trees will be planted around 70 dams in the province.

Referring to providing a clean environment, he said the government is working for solid and liquid waste management in Balochistan.

Posted in Dawn on March 14, 2021

