Joe Biden should stop stalling and reverse the colonial transfer of Western Sahara





During the last months of his tenure, Donald Trump organized a series of “diplomatic quid pro quos” through which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco established diplomatic relations with Israel. The United States agreed to sell $ 23 billion worth of F35 fighter jets and advanced drone technology to the United Arab Emirates, while Sudan was removed from the list of states supporting terrorism.

More controversially, the United States has also become the first great power in the world to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the illegally annexed Western Sahara, a move that flies in the face of numerous UN resolutions and a ruling by the International Court of Justice. Yet since taking office in January, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has refused to question whether the new administration will reverse Trump’s decision.

Covering an area the size of Britain, Western Sahara is Africa’s last colony, that is, what the UN refers to as a non-self-governing territory. The Saharawi people were denied independence in 1975 after the former colonial power, Spain, reneged on its promise of a referendum on the country’s future status, signing instead the Tripartite Pact of Madrid ( supported by the United States but without foundation in international law) which dissolved the territory between Morocco and Mauritania.

The strategic importance of the Western Saharas is mainly related to its mineral wealth, as well as other natural resources such as fishing. As Miguel Urbn, member of the European Parliament on the left, notes, the Moroccan occupation regime is financed by the Saharawis’ own resources … the territory being transformed into a Wild West for multinationals where anything goes.

Even before Trumps’ incendiary intervention, the conflict was heating up. A 1991 ceasefire between Morocco and the Polisario Front (the main Saharawi independence movement) broke in November after Moroccan troops broke the terms of the agreement by entering the buffer zone along the border Mauritanian to violently expel peaceful demonstrators blocking a highway. . Hostilities have so far been largely contained in artillery exchanges and skirmishes along the seventeen hundred mile defensive sand wall (or berm) that divides the territory, but the Polisario Front has successfully conducted a a number of raids from its base in neighboring Algeria.

In occupied Western Sahara, the return to the state of war has led to new repressions against militants and demonstrations. In the following report for Jacobin, Ahmed Ettanji (co-founder of one of the few media organizations operating outside the occupied territories, Equipe Media) explains how the recognition of Moroccan sovereignty outweighs the recognition by the occupying forces. as giving the green light to the ramp-up. repression against civilians.

Eoghan Gilmartin

Before war broke out on November 13, Western Sahara was ranked the seventh least free territory in the world in the annual House of Freedom ranking, just one point above North Korea. And attacks on civilians have only intensified since then. Dozens of activists have been arrested, house searches and domestic surveillance of activists and journalists have intensified, while Sahrawi protests for self-determination have been repeatedly interrupted by excessive violence.

With the increase in police and military presence on the streets, the towns of Western Sahara now resemble a giant military barracks. Meanwhile, stories illustrating the violence of the occupation have multiplied in recent weeks.

Activists Ghali Bouhala and Mohamed Nafaa Boutasoufra were kidnapped by special forces on February 12 in dramatic and similar circumstances. Detained separately in the streets of the capital, El Aain, without a warrant or explanation, they were taken to their respective homes where the police broke down the doors and terrorized their families. Bouhala was taken to his hooded house and when the police found a Saharawi flag, they began to suffocate him with him until his mother tried to intervene and was violently restrained. The security forces then beat her mother and sister, before confiscating their cell phones.

The two activists appeared before a closed session of the Moroccan High Court in occupied El Aain on February 14 on invented drug trafficking charges, which is a tactic commonly used with Sahrawi activists as a means of justifying their arrests, and have now been transferred to the capital’s famous Crcel Negra (black prison).

Sultana Jaya, is another prominent activist who has already spent more than a hundred days under house arrest. In 2007, she lost one eye after being attacked by Moroccan police and recently received further head injuries after police attacked her and her sister with stones as they tried to greet a small group of friends outside their home. Young activist Mohamed Salem Ayyad Ali Al Fahim did not return home on January 15. His family searched for him in hospitals and police stations but there was no sign of him until his body appeared twenty-two days later in the morgue, in a state of advanced decomposition.

For journalists, the situation is also perilous. Equipe Media, the media collective of which I am a co-founder, had to work largely underground and under difficult conditions, our journalists having been confronted with arbitrary arrests, ill-treatment and even threats of torture. But with the international media unable to access the occupied area, we have become one of the few sources capable of breaking the media blockade on Western Sahara.

At the same time, the imprisoned Saharawi journalist Mohamed Lamin Haddi has currently spent 49 days on an indefinite hunger strike to protest against the inhuman conditions of his detention. Haddi was arrested following the bloody crackdown at the Gdeim Izik protest camp in 2010, which saw Moroccan security forces storming the site on the outskirts of El Aain where five thousand Sahrawis had camped for more than ‘a month.

While in detention, Haddi assisted a group of Belgian journalists to document the hundreds of injuries sustained by protesters during the camp raid. During a mass trial with eighteen other Saharawis, he was sentenced by a military court to twenty-five years of imprisonment to be served in the Moroccan prison Tiflet 2, about fifty kilometers from Rabat.

He has spent the past three and a half years in solitary confinement and has not been able to receive visitors for over a year. On January 13, Haddi began an indefinite hunger strike to demand the right to socialize with other Saharawi prisoners, the right to hot meals and to receive visitors. Gdeim Izik’s other eighteen prisoners went on a 48-hour hunger strike in solidarity with him in February.

Her family now fear for her life with her mother making the nearly 1,000 kilometer journey from El Aain to Tiflet 2 prison last Monday. She was refused entry and received no information about her current state of health.

Although attacks on civilians have intensified due to the breaking of the 1991 ceasefire and the return to hostilities, many Sahrawi activists believe that Morocco was also encouraged by Trump’s illegitimate decision. Its recognition of Moroccan sovereignty, which goes against international law, was seen as a green light by the occupying forces so that they could commit crimes against civilians with impunity.

More than a hundred Sahrawi civil society groups this week published an open letter to President Biden on the Progressive Internationals website, in which she reminded him that the question of Western Sahara is not an ethnic conflict or religious nor a civil war, but rather a fundamental element the question of decolonization is not yet resolved, as recognized by the United Nations and its various organs since 1963.

The 1991 peace settlement plan between the Polisario Front and Morocco was based on a commitment to organize a referendum in order to guarantee the Saharawi people the right to decide their own future. Biden must now revoke Trump’s disastrous decision, so he can re-engage the United States in seeking a permanent resolution to the conflict through such a referendum. He still has the capacity to put pressure on Morocco to guarantee human rights, social justice and the right of the Saharawi people to self-determination.

