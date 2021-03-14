Chaudhry Fawad Hussain of Pakistan: Minister Extraordinary





Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Image Credit: Twitter

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, also known as Fawad Chaudhry, is known for many things, subtlety not one of them. Pakistan’s senior politician Tehreek-e-Insaf, he is currently Minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. In an echo chamber strewn with political correctness and carefully placed tropes, Chaudhry regularly speaks out, taking a stand on issues a few in his place have the courage to do. Often in the news for his outspokenness and unbridled, harmlessly articulated rebuttals to the opposition’s attacks on the Khan government, Chaudhry has carved out a unique place for himself in the small club of ministers acting as spokespersons. government in addition to doing the main job assigned to them. He is also known to occasionally report loopholes in the Khan government.

Over the past two years, Chaudhry has reshaped his political image on his own for turning Pakistan’s almost comatose science and technology ministry into a vibrant center of potential and innovation.

Leaving the high-level information and broadcasting ministry in 2018, Chaudhry took over in 2019 a ministry that was hardly ever in the news for groundbreaking work. He made science desirable at the government level in Pakistan. A ministry hidden in dusty files, creaky furniture and tired bureaucracy is suddenly imbued with new life. There isn’t much progress possible without a nation focusing on the four essential elements of human development in the 21st century: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Chaudhry integrated this into Pakistan.

I rarely see Chaudhry talking about his work. Pakistani media that feed on government and opposition political battles seem the least interested in the important work of any ministry. In talk shows, ministers are invited to give political opinions and rarely, if ever, to recognize the outstanding work of their ministries. Most of the ministers’ live media interactions are also intended to provide counter-arguments against various opposition statements. If it had not been for his tweets, many Pakistanis would have remained ignorant of what is happening at the reimagined, repackaged, reformatted science and technology ministry in the very able hands of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

I asked Chaudhry a few questions:

Having been removed from the Ministry of Information in 2019, your appointment as Minister of Science and Technology has been viewed, by opponents in most political and power specters, as a demotion. You have proven everyone wrong. What was your initial response to taking over a ministry with which you had no previous experience?

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain: I remember a month and a half before it happened [April 18, 2019] I knew my impeachment as Minister of Information was imminent. Somehow it didn’t happen. I thought things had stabilized and that I might not be removed from my post. But suddenly I was warned to choose another ministry. I had the choice of the ministries of civil aviation and narcotics control, among others.

As for the selection of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), I tried to assess which ministry was almost totally inactive but had great potential. After much deliberation, I came to the conclusion that MoST has enormous untapped potential. This is the main reason why I chose this ministry.

What was the biggest challenge you faced when you took the reins of a department that, despite its enormous importance, did not have much government and public attention?

The biggest challenge I faced when I took over the MoST The ministry has 17 departments, three of which are universities. There was no ministry, in fact. Of the 17, 11 didn’t even have a head [of departments]. The others were also in dire straits. Apart from the well-administered National University of Science and Technology in Islamabad, most of the other departments were in a deplorable state. In fact, there was no department. And as a result, we had to start all over again.

Although you had no science and technology background, how did you manage to rotate the ministry nearly 180 degrees in such a short time?

Well, you see, I’m a lawyer and a politician. We, lawyers and politicians, are trained to identify the key issues, then build our case and our narrative on those strategic points. When we receive a file the first thing we check is the substance [of the case or issue] and what is our goal. This is the kind of training lawyers and politicians have. There is a common misconception that scientists should run science ministries. Scientists don’t have the tools to run a ministry. Overall, they are not responsible for ministries; they are given tasks. Ministries primarily address politicians.

The added benefit is that if you are a lawyer, you have the basic training to identify the main areas and find the best solutions. I applied my training to MoST. I discovered the biggest problems. I am also a distinguished man. [Having worked as information minister and being familiar with the dynamics of media] I know how to build a brand. I have identified the controversial areas.

Like the Ruet-e-Hilal [a committee of government of Pakistan for announcement of the sighting of the new moon] subject, it was a question particularly close to the heart of a common man. We try to identify the areas that are related to the wishes and well-being of aam aadmi and then we work on them.

What was the first major milestone of MoST that you and your team were proud of as being of great benefit to millions of Pakistanis?

The first milestone, I would say, was the resolution of the Ruet-e-Hilal problem. Moon-watching issue solved, Eid celebrated on one date all over Pakistan [as opposed to on successive days in various parts of Pakistan, a phenomenon in practice for decades], and for once, no controversy took place. I think it was a great achievement as a first milestone.

The second big milestone took place during the pandemic. On February 26, 2020, when the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Pakistan, we were not manufacturing [COVID-19 treatment and precaution materials] anything locally. But in four months, our initiatives have paid off and we have become one of the top exporters of all COVID-related material. We even started to manufacture fans.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, we were able to create a whole new health sector here. As we begin to manufacture electromagnetic machines, such as ventilators and dialysis machines, and other medical devices, including stents, we have launched a healthcare sector in Pakistan that has so far been non-existent. Another large scale industry that we have introduced in Pakistan is electric vehicle.

Two big industries whose launch was considered inconceivable in Pakistan before I took the reins of MoST.

Please highlight a few projects currently underway in your ministry.

The first thing we did was change the vision. Fundamental research, which was formerly the responsibility of the MoST, I have entrusted to the Commission for Higher Education. Our job is to use applied research in the area of ​​exports, import substitution and human resource development in three areas that we mainly focus on at MoST. In our projects, we focus on three key areas: electronics, chemistry and precision agriculture.

In electronics, we are working on the development of deception technology, one area is that of drones. Civilian, agricultural and police surveillance drones will all be made in Pakistan.

In chemicals, we learned from a study that 14 of our chemicals account for 51% of our imports. We are working on their location.

Another major focus is the development of human resources. I want to introduce an important scholarship for schoolchildren. This year, I am upgrading 450 public schools to STEM schools.

We focus on non-traditional farming methods. For example, we are working on hemp. It’s a $ 20 billion market in the world. For the first time in Pakistan, hemp has been legalized. Our ministry issues licenses for the manufacture of Cannabidiol (CBD). We are also venturing into psychotropic substances.

Another area of ​​interest of MoST is the establishment of modern farms for the cultivation of high-priced vegetables. These farms will be monitored by drone and sensors. Modern agriculture is another important initiative of our ministry.

What are the challenges currently facing MoST? What is the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in eliminating or mitigating these challenges?

Prime Minister Khan is very focused on the work of the MoST. When I took over as head of the ministry in 2019, the total budget was Rs 18 billion. In 2021, the budget is 142 billion rupees. This would not have been possible without the support of the Prime Minister. All our projects are underway thanks to his constant encouragement.

Our biggest challenge is the scarcity of human resources. Second, it is the courts. In Pakistan, the technology is not widely understood and sometimes ludicrous judgments are made. Because of this, some large international companies do not trust [to invest] In Pakistan. Unless the international giants invest in Pakistan, we will not be able to take the leap in technology. On the one hand, we need to create our own businesses and, on the other hand, we need the global giants to invest in Pakistan. At present, the ban policy, which is sometimes done by the government but which is mainly the responsibility of the courts, is a major political challenge.

Coordination between different ministries is another major challenge. Unless the ministries of science and technology, information technology, education and defense make a unified effort, the results would not be 100%.

We are also faced with the challenge of funding human resource building. But even the funding is not that big of a deal. It is the lack of coordination between ministries, the scarcity of human resources and the overall structure that are the most difficult challenges. We have tried to modernize the department, but there are still so many bureaucratic hurdles that are very difficult to overcome. But we won’t give up until they’re all removed.

More tarar

Twitter: @mehrtarar

Mehr Tarar is a writer, columnist, television presenter and former editor of the Daily Times, Pakistan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos