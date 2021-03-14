Prime Minister Modi says Lachit Borphukan fought during the Indian freedom struggle; outbursts of opposition





Call it a historical blunder or another moment of foot-and-mouth disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now called the 17th century commander of the Ahom dynasty, Lachit Borphukan, an Indian freedom fighter. Speaking on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on March 12, Modi said freedom fighters from Assam and the North East like Gomdhar Konwar, Lachit Borphukan and Serat Sing contributed to independence from the country. Lachit Borphukan was a 17th century commander of the Ahom dynasty, known for his heroic leadership during the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 which was fought against the Mughals. The great chief Ahom died on April 25, 1672 well before the first Indian war of independence. PM Modis’s statement was not well received by several critics. This exposes the void of Modis’ affection towards Assam and the Northeast. He doesn’t even bother to read the basic story before making such absurd remarks. It is an insult to our region, said Ratul Gogoi, a resident of Sivasagar in Assam. -, – #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/yvQQZDXOuw Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021 Opposition calls for apology from PM Modi Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an apology for his comments on Lachit Borphukan. In a statement released to the media on March 13, AJP Secretary General Jagadish Bhuyan said: We are surprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Veer Lachit Borphukan an Indian freedom fighter who fought against the British. Is it the Prime Minister’s ignorance or his ploy to get political mileage in Assam linked to the polls? Either way, it is a threat to the history of Assam. We want to remind the Prime Minister that for over 600 years, from 1228 to 1826, Assam was a sovereign country. Lachit Borphukan is admired by all for his battle against the mighty Mughal. It is regrettable and shameful that the Prime Minister has made an unfounded statement about such a personality. The leaders of the BJP have failed on the front of the bends and veeranganas of Assam. The opposition Congress also criticized the prime minister for his speech. It is a shame that the Prime Minister who is trying to gain political ground by wearing the Assamese gamosa does not even know the history of Assam. He appears to only be talking about the lines written on the teleprompter, Assam Congress spokesman Rituparna Konwar said.







