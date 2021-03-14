A law firm aimed to turn VOA into a Trump propaganda machine. Now he faces ethical questions.





Former federal ethics officials are calling for an investigation into a powerful law firm that helped former Voice of America supervisor and Steve Bannon’s pal Michael Pack identify and purge reporters who failed have not sung the praises of Donald Trump.

The company, McGuireWoods, received up to $ 3 million in a confidential non-competitive federal contract to review employee records and social media communications. McGuireWoods compiled records and created cases of alleged misconduct to justify purging Packs, according to a whistleblower complaint. .

The purpose of Packs ‘efforts was to turn VOA into a propaganda machine to continually bolster Trumps’ image ahead of the presidential election, according to the complaint, which came to light earlier this year.

McGuireWoods also investigated at least one organization, which was also a former client of the company, National Public Radio reported. This is an apparent violation of the conflict of interest rules for any lawyer and law firm, several attorneys told NPR.

Last year, McGuireWoods represented the nonprofit Open Technology Fund in the organizations struggle to recoup government grants stifled by Pack and to fight a takeover coup by him. Weeks later, McGuireWoods was investigating his own former client’s organization for Pack, according to NPR.

I was speechless, Lara Turner, head of the Open Technology Fund, which fights for internet freedom, told NPR. I had no idea they would one day turn around and represent our real opponent in a lawsuit, after a lawyer … asked me for internal documents for the case.

McGuireWoods attorney Greg Guice, who had provided legal advice to Turner, told NPR he was also shocked to learn that McGuireWoods was later working for Pack against Turners’ interests. Guice left the company last year.

McGuireWoods declined requests for comment on the story to NPR. A spokesperson said the company would not discuss its representation of customers.

Walter Shaub, former head of the Office of Government Ethics for the Obama and Trump administration, this week called for an investigation into McGuireWoods’ actions by the new VOA leadership and the Virginia State Bar immediately! (McGuireWoods head office is in Richmond.)

New leaders of @USAGMgov must ask @StateOIG to immediately investigate the @McGuireWoodsLLP sole-source contract under Michael Pack !!!! @usagmceo @davidfolkenflik

– Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 11, 2021

The apparent representation of the two clients ‘law firms face to face is potentially a very serious issue, Richard Painter, who was the chief ethics counsel for President George W. Bushs’ administration, told NPR. This needs to be studied, he added. It has to be looked at by the government and by the bar.

Pack, a right-wing documentary producer, was installed last summer at the top of the US Agency for World Media, the agency that oversees VOA, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia. A White House strategist pardoned by Trumpon, accused of fraud, supporters of former presidents have promised a border wall.

Pack launched veteran managers and journalists as part of his strategy to manipulate media coverage to support Trump, violating regulations prohibiting political appointments from doing so.

A federal judge late last year ultimately ruled out Pack from violating the editorial firewall and interfering with editorial decisions. Pack was quickly ousted earlier this year by the Biden administration.

McGuireWoods and a second law firm, Caplin & Drysdale, were hired by Pack in apparent violation of federal regulations in non-competitive markets,

Biden replaced Pack with VOA employee Kelu Chao, who immediately removed all members of the organizing board chosen by Pack.

