Boris Johnson warned of photo ID bill that could block millions in election | Politics | News





The government is expected to introduce the bill in the spring to make photo ID mandatory for all UK elections from 2023. Activists opposing the change claimed it was unnecessary due to low levels of voter fraud in the country. Critics have also pointed out how the bill could have an unfair impact on ethnic minorities and working class communities across the UK.

Alba Kapoor, Policy Officer at the Running and Equality Think Tank Runnymede Trust, explained how the bill “risks locking millions of voters out of our electoral system”. Government data has shown that 11 million voters do not have a passport or photographic driving license in the UK. Those without photo ID are disproportionately people from BAME and working class communities. Between 2015 and 2019, average figures show that 76% of whites in England have a driver’s license, compared to 53% of blacks and 61% of people of Asian descent.

Mrs Kapoor said Express.co.uk: “This bill risks excluding millions of voters from our electoral system. “The government’s own data shows that blacks, Asians and ethnic minorities are less likely to have some form of photo ID and to have their faces refused at the polls due to this legislation.” The Cabinet Office said the list of approved photo IDs will not be limited to passports and driver’s licenses. He added that any voter without access to photo ID will be able to request, free of charge, voter ID from their local authority. READ MORE: Lockdown line defined as ‘dozens’ of revolts planned by conservatives against Covid powers

A mandatory photo ID was introduced in Northern Ireland in 2003 by the then Labor government. Speaking on the impact of photo ID in Northern Ireland, Minister of State for Constitution and Devolution Chloe Smith said: ‘There has been no negative effect on the rate. participation or participation of these groups since then. [2003]. “ A Cabinet Office spokesperson said Express.co.uk: “It is wrong to suggest that people will be affected by our plans to strengthen the electoral system. “Voter ID has worked successfully in Northern Ireland for decades and 99.6% of people voted successfully in our pilot projects. “A wide range of photographic documents will be accepted, as will a free electoral ID, which will be available to those who do not yet have one.”







