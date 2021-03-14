It is unethical to link the democratic conflict with President Jokowi and the KSP





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Chaos in the Democratic Party is not it suddenly appeared, but a long process and disappointment that plagued the elders and founders of the party wearing the symbol of mercy. Unfortunately, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) could not foresee this from the start of his leadership. If now it’s like tangled threads it becomes a big question, what was “kept” by SBY and AHY behind the PD crisis? The emergence of Moeldoko, according to Teddy Mulyadi, the political director of the National Development Studies and Information Institute (LPIPB), cannot be questioned. In fact, this should be a correction for SBY and AHY. “Looks like SBY and AHY are like beard fires in response to the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) at Deli Serdang. AHY and SBY immediately did declaration-declaration which tends to attract President Joko Widodo, ”Teddy said in a written statement on Sunday (3/14/2021). “The term ‘KSP Moeldoko’, which AHY has used repeatedly, seems to want to describe to the public that the KSP was institutionally involved in what they said was a coup,” Teddy added again. In fact, he argued, there was no connection between KSP, let alone President Jokowi and Democrat KLB. He said that the initiators of KLB were the seniors and the founders. Of course, they really understand the AD / ART of MP. “It is impossible for them to want to achieve the KLB, if from the start they knew that they had touched the AD / ART. It seems that the initiators of the KLB were so confident in its implementation. blings, “seru Teddy. Meanwhile, Teddy saw that Moeldoko had been asked to become the Ketum PD in the KLB version. But why should be blamed. “Do not associate Moeldoko with the KSP. It is personal, because as a citizen you have political rights. Wanting to join any party is his choice,” Mulyadi said. It is obvious that the target of this problem is President Jokowi, bearer of the KSP. Teddy is convinced that the Department of Law and Security can certainly solve this problem wisely. It is not impossible, the KLB version of PD Management will be ratified. “The point is, if AHY is feeling clean, why should he be uncomfortable. Solve internal DP issues wisely. Not by bluffing, holding press conferences, and dragging Jokowi’s government,” Teddy said. Meanwhile, Kyai Rizal Maulana, chairman of the National Secretariat for Da’wah Indonesia, warned that the nation’s condition is still difficult, but that a number of elites are still engaged in the conflict. “The internal party chaos during this pandemic will certainly make the government’s job difficult. Just look, when the Kemenhukam or the KPU arrive en masse, this could be a new cluster for the spread of Covid-19,” he said. -he says. But it seems that some party elites, because of the group’s ego, ignore it. According to him, problems arise internally, something may be wrong in the organization. “So instead of blaming foreigners. We should look in and make immediate improvements, instead of” attacking “the government,” he concluded. Source: BeritaSatu.com

