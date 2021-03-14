Alibabas Jack Ma’s alleged theft records show him traveling to China amid crackdown rumors





The Chinese billionaire has reportedly lost $ 11 billion since Chinese regulators launched an antitrust probe into Alibaba citing reports of monopoly behavior.

Flight records of what is believed to be the private jet of Chinese business mogul and former Alibaba CEO Jack Ma show it travels primarily in China, the Financial Times reported. According to the outlet, Ma got access to her jet and mainly traveled to Beijing and Hainan. The report too reject rumors that the businessman could be under house arrest or have fled the country. The news comes amid the mysterious public disappearance of Jack Mas following his speech at the Bund summit in Shanghai in October 2020. In his speech, the billionaire criticized Chinese regulators and accused state banks of having a “pawnshop” mentality. In January, however, Ma made his first public appearance since the speech, when he attended a wellness event, the Jack Ma Rural Teachers’ Awards Ceremony, via a video link. He was also spotted in February playing golf at Sun Valley Golf Resort in China’s tropical island Hainan province, sources told Bloomberg News. Conspiracy theories began to spread online after the 56-year-old was mysteriously replaced as a judge on Africa’s Business Heroes, a talent show he himself created with people speculating that the Chinese Communist government headed by President Xi Jinping could be at the root of the mogul’s lack of appearances. . In December 2020, Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba citing reports of monopoly behavior. The investigation is, according to Chinese media, part of the country’s campaign to rule in internet-based monopolies. A recent Wall Street Journal report says China plans to impose restrictions on Alibaba, including imposing a record fine and having it change its “pick one in two” policy that punishes sellers for selling their products on other platforms.







