Lawyer says SWFL Capitol riot suspect went at Donald Trump’s request





WINK NEWS

A man in southwest Florida who faces federal charges for his role in the U.S. Capitol Riot has denied any wrongdoing or criminal activity.

The FBI has identified suspect Christopher Worrell in photos from January 6, and there is now evidence against him.

Investigators say Worrell is a member of the Proud Boys group. He was captured in a photo wearing tactical riot gear on Capitol Hill on the day of the riot. Investigators also say the Collier County man used pepper spray against a line of officers protecting the Capitol building.

Worrells’ lawyer told us that Worrell visited Washington at the behest of former President Donald Trump and not to disrupt the vote count. He added, if it weren’t for his desire to go to the Capitol, Worrell wouldn’t have been there.

Worrells’ girlfriend told investigators he traveled to Washington DC by van with other members of the Proud Boys. When we reached out, she didn’t want to say why he was on Capitol Hill.

Neighbors in Collier County remember the day he was arrested by the FBI, and some feel uncomfortable with investigators revealing new evidence about the man who lives just down the street.

“Yeah, that’s him,” Liz Groff said. I literally spoke to him two weeks ago ”

It was a strange sight for Groff and other neighbors who woke up when FBI investigators arrested Worrell last Friday.

They said, it’s the FBI; were coming, and there was a boom, Groff recalls. But oil tankers? Tank a little too much? I only met the guy once, and he looked really sweet.

Court documents show Worrell was questioned on January 18, but he denied entering the Capitol.

The FBI searched his house and found a cartridge and several Washington DC cards

His sufficient evidence, according to Rich Kolko, WINK News safety and security specialist, could link Worrell to the riots.

What this shows is premeditation, Kolko said. This person has come here ready to potentially harm law enforcement, members of Congress or others on the Capitol Hill. “

Inside his home, the FBI also found Proud Boys shirts, badges and logos.

This person had been to Washington before in December, Worrell said. They had planned to attend in January. They had made a reconnaissance of the area then they prepared themselves with a vest, a pepper spray.

Investigators say photos showing Worrells’ facial hair and a scar on his neck helped him catch it.

Worrell is still in jail. Once he ties up, he will have to be house-held.

The photos show investigators’ methodical process and their patience in identifying everyone on Capitol Hill on January 6. Among them were a significant number of people from Southwest Florida.

Among the rioting crowd were members of the Proud Boys, a group known to espouse white nationalist rhetoric, including Christopher Worrell of Collier County.

Worrell also recently appeared in a Turkish TV documentary about the Proud Boys filmed in part in Southwest Florida.

The FBI estimates that 800 people were in the Capitol, and a hundred more outside the perimeter that day. Special agents want to identify them all and find them all.

The public has already helped investigators. They have already received over 200,000 leads. make a deal and drop the names of other people who participated.

This is not going to end quickly. From arrests, to trials and some appeals, this will be at the forefront for potentially the next 3 to 5 years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos