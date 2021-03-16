How Raja was named CEC!





ISLAMABAD: He was out of service for a few months, spending a retired life in Lahore when Sikandar Sultan Raja got a call from the federal capital. The person on the other side was his former batch mate.

The Prime Minister will nominate you for the post of Chief Electoral Officer, Raja the Lot Companion informed. It was the time when the government and the opposition had failed to explore consensus on a candidate for this constitutional office. Raja couldn’t believe his words. How credible is this news, asked Raja to determine the veracity of this news.

His lotmate shared the source. The source learned this from a minister who had come to know Prime Minister Imran Khan. The conversation ended there without a follow-up. Raja was only approached for the first time after a bipartisan consensus was forged on his behalf at the parliamentary committee meeting, according to a person close to Raja. His name was launched by the government and accepted by the opposition.

Now, as it has started to claim that it is the chief electoral commissioner, the government has faced the very first opposition from within the system. The Pakistani Opposition Election Commission open ballot for the senatorial elections, declaring the elections in Daska void and refusing to disqualify elected senator Yusuf Raza Gilani did not go well with the government. Hence, the blame game has begun. Initially, rumors spread in WhatsApp messages claiming that he and his wife were Canadian nationals, thus demanding a reference against him. This turned out to be wrong. Twitter trends have been directed against him.

When nothing worked, his being Saeed Mehdi’s son-in-law was presented as another source of disqualification because he had served with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his second term as Principal Secretary. No one in the government has informed ignorant trolls that Saeed Mehdis’ friendship with Imran Khan dates back decades while he lived in Zaman Park, Lahore, in the Imran Khan neighborhood. His first appointment as deputy commissioner was from Mianwali. He was also pictured meeting with Prime Minister and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Elders’ Office in early 2019. Of those few people Imran Khan would call Saeed Bhai, contrary to his style of speech by his first name.

In addition, if there had been mistrust, the Prime Minister would not have appointed the son of Saeed Mehdis to two key posts in Islamabad, just like the brother of Fawad Hassan Fawads as special assistant to the Prime Minister, Hassan Rauf. Fawad was Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his third term, who also held this post during Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s tenure as Prime Minister. Although Federal Minister Asad Umar is the brother of Muhammad Zubair, spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, his loyalty has not been questioned on the basis of kinship.

It appears, however, that Raja is not being targeted for his relationship with Saeed Mehdi but for the decisions he makes. At a press conference on Monday attended by up to five federal ministers, it was demanded that the chief electoral commissioner and the four members resign because they were not neutral. A minister absent from the bailiff was Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. If he had been there, he would have vouched for Raja’s integrity, just as he had when he retired.

Rajas’ last assignment in government service was as railway secretary. Sheikh was his minister at that time. As Raja was near retirement, the minister wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan. In it, he describes Raja as a diligent, focused, honest and extremely hardworking officer who has been an invaluable asset. He held very important positions, continued the minister, and he always delivered it. He has a spotless career and an honest, pious and efficient officer, a rare combination of qualities available among officers these days, Sheikh wrote to the prime minister praising the Raja.

The Minister further wrote that if he wished to keep him as secretary after his retirement, but if this was not administratively possible, I personally request and highly recommend him for a post as a member of the Commission of the federal public service or at the head of any autonomous federal organization. In Shaa Allah, he will prove his worth in such a mission.

