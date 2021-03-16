Georgian prosecutor investigating Donald Trump appeal calls for patience





The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential efforts by Donald Trump and others to influence last year’s general election has a message for those keen to see if the former president gets charged: be patient.

I’m in no rush, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said this week in an interview with The Associated Press. I think people think I feel this immense pressure. I do not.

Willis, a Democrat elected in November, sent letters to state officials on February 10 asking them to keep records related to the election, especially those that may contain evidence of attempts to influence election officials . But she said this week that she was not sure where the investigation would take place or how long it would take.

His office confirmed that the investigation includes an appeal in which Trump urged Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Willis also said she had questions about a call from U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham to Raffensperger, the sudden departure of a prominent federal prosecutor, and statements made before Georgia’s legislative committees.

The investigation is in its very early stages, Willis said. Lawyers review data, including news reports, to compile a list of witnesses. Once they start talking to people, it will inevitably lead to other people and the recordings they want to see. Eventually, Willis said they would have enough information to decide whether the laws were actually broken.

Democrats and a few Republicans condemned Trump’s call for Raffensperger, with some critics saying the tape was evidence of criminal interference in the election.

Lawyers across the country have offered to help, Willis said. While she may eventually seek out an outside lawyer with specific expertise, she said, this will require careful consideration.

I don’t want anyone who already has an outcome in mind, she said.

Willis wrote in letters to state officials that his office has opened a criminal investigation into potential violations of Georgian law prohibiting soliciting electoral fraud, making false statements to state and local authorities, the conspiracy , racketeering, violation of the oath of office. and any involvement in violence or threats related to the administration of the elections. “

She wrote that her team had no reason to believe that a Georgian official was the target of this investigation.

After a coronavirus-related hiatus, two grand juries are due to sit next week, which will allow prosecutors to request subpoenas.

In the wake of the November general election, Trump refused to accept his loss by about 12,000 votes in Georgia, a long-standing Republican stronghold. He and his allies have made unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud and hurled insults at Raffensperger, Governor Brian Kemp and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, all fellow Republicans for failing to act to reverse his loss.

State and federal officials have repeatedly stated that the election is safe and that there is no evidence of systemic fraud.

In a phone conversation with Raffensperger on January 2, Trump repeatedly suggested that Raffensperger could change the certified presidential election results, a claim the secretary of state strongly rejected.

All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than what we have, Trump said. Because we have won over to the state.

When Willis ‘investigation became public, Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said it was simply the Democrats’ latest attempt to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against President Trump, and everyone sees it.

During the call with Raffensperger, Trump also appeared to suggest that Byung J. Jay Pak, the US attorney appointed by Trump in Atlanta, was a never-Trumper term often used for conservative critiques of Trump. Pak abruptly announced his resignation the day after the appeal was published. He never publicly explained his departure.

I find it particularly strange the way he left and when he left Willis said of Pak. This is something that, in order to do my job properly, I have to ask questions. It just makes sense.

Prior to his call with Raffensperger, Trump tried unsuccessfully to pressure others in Georgia. As election officials checked the signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County on the Atlanta subway in December, Trump told a senior investigator that if she looked into neighboring Fulton County, she would find things that would be incredible.

Trump also told the investigator: when the correct answer comes out, you will be congratulated. Trump also demanded that Kemp order a special session of the state legislature to overturn Biden’s victory.

Prior to those calls, Raffensperger said U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, called him to ask if the Secretary of State had the power to reject certain mail-in ballots, which Raffensperger said. interpreted as a suggestion to reject legally cast votes.

Graham called the idea that he would suggest that legally cast ballots be rejected as ridiculous.

Willis said she had not determined whether Graham’s call violated the law, but said: It’s interesting.

When asked if she was reviewing the denied claims by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani before Georgia’s legislative committees, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the state election, Willis said: We do not ‘We won’t go too far, but if these things seem to be part of a plan to influence the election, they will become relevant.

