PPP ready to march to Islamabad for a long march on the 26th, says Kaira





LAHORE – PPP Punjab chairman Qamar Zaman Kaira has said Prime Minister Imran Khan should step down instead of demanding the resignation of Pakistan’s Election Commission. Speaking to the media after a party meeting organized to work out a plan for the proposed March 26 long march of the opposition here on Monday, he said several by-votes and Senate elections revealed the so-called policy of principle of the ruling party.

Secretary General Chaudhry Manzoor, House Leader of the Punjab Assembly Hassan Murtaza, Senior Vice President Aslam Gul, Deputy Secretary Usman Malik, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan and the Chairs of 26 district bodies as well as heads of affiliated organizations attended the meeting. Kaira said Imran Khan failed to honor his promises made with Parliament, state institutions and the masses.

He said that instead of putting pressure on the Election Commission to cover up his party’s defeat in the polls, Imran Khan should resign as prime minister.

He alleged that the election of the Senate Speaker was manipulated by declaring seven votes of the opposition Pakistani Democratic Movement candidate and that this “theft” of votes would be challenged in court. To a question, he said various anti-government options, including resigning from assemblies, would be discussed at the PDM summit on Tuesday (today) and that a strategy would be developed to oust the “illegal” government. and “incompetent”.

He claimed that hundreds of thousands of workers across Punjab would join the long march and the participants would stay in Islamabad until their demands were met. He said the Punjab PPP Executive Council had been convened to prepare for the long march and to seek advice and suggestions from party officials. All organizations and networks were fully charged and they would participate in the long march to be launched from Karachi under the leadership of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Ch Manzoor said the PPP along with other PDM voters would establish a peaceful camp in Islamabad, adding that the opposition’s political and constitutional struggle cannot be quelled by coercive tactics.

