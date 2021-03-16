Politics
Boris Johnson to travel to India at the end of April to ‘unlock’ Indo-peaceful opportunities
The announcement of the visit, which had been postponed from a tour scheduled for Republic Day in January due to the escalating COVID-19 crisis in the UK, comes as Johnson launches the findings of the UK government’s comprehensive review of defense, security, development and foreign affairs. political – a post-Brexit political vision that is part of a larger Britain agenda.
A central foreign policy shift included in the review is a definite tilt towards the Indo-Pacific region as the “geopolitical center of the world”, which includes the UK which is seeking partner status in the economic union of the ‘ASEAN – of which India is a sector dialogue partner.
“This year, the Queen Elizabeth Carrier will undertake its first operational deployment to the region alongside NATO. [North Atlantic Treaty Organisation] Allies, the UK is applying for partner status with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and at the end of April the Prime Minister will visit India for his first big international visit after we left the European Union (EU), “Downing Street said on Monday.
Visit to India, which Downing Street says “will open up opportunities in the region”, is expected to finalize an India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) in the future, the precursor of a free trade agreement (ALE). .
Lord Tariq Ahmad, the Minister for South Asia at the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), is currently in India to give new impetus to the ETP which is expected to be signed by Johnson and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they meet next month.
The Integrated Review, which was conducted over the past year, is described as the most comprehensive articulation of the foreign and national security policy approach published by a UK government in decades.
The 100-page document sets out a vision for 2030 and how the UK will use its international policy to achieve it.
“The foundation of our foreign policy is who we are as a country: our values, our strengths and – most importantly – our people. So I am determined to ensure that we have a foreign policy that lives up to these people, ”Johnson said.
“Our international ambitions must start at home, and through the Integrated Review, we will redirect investments into our communities, ensuring the UK is at the forefront of innovation and creating an all-fit country. to a more competitive world, “he said.
The review is designed to address the challenges of a more competitive world, where some countries attempt to redefine the international order and – in some cases – “undermine the open and liberal international system that emerged as a result of the Cold War “.
It aims to stress that the UK cannot rely on an “increasingly outdated international system” to protect its interests and promote its values.
Instead, it will establish a new government foreign policy with increased “international activism” and a UK working with its allies to shape a more open international order in which democracies thrive.
“As we defend an international order in which democracies thrive, we will harness the fundamental tenets of the British approach to foreign policy and national security: a defense of democracy and human rights; the importance of our relationship with the United States; our constant work to keep the people of the UK safe from terrorism and serious organized crime, and our leadership in international development – as we continue to be one of the largest contributors to aid to the within the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), “said a government statement.
It will build on the country’s new sanctions regime, which has already imposed sanctions on more than 50 human rights abusers, including Russia, Myanmar and Zimbabwe, and will continue to fight human rights violations. like China’s crackdown on the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.
The new integrated review, accompanied by a declaration in the House of Commons, also aims to tackle issues such as climate change and preserve biodiversity.
“Our exit from the EU means that we can pursue independent political and economic choices rooted in our interests and those of our allies,” Downing Street added.
The government agenda for this post-Brexit plan also includes finalizing agreements with countries covering 80% of UK trade by the end of 2022.
