NAB allowed to file additional referral in case of Karkey rental until April 6





ISLAMABAD:The National Accountability Office (NAB) on Monday asked the accountability court for more time to file an additional reference against former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and other defendants in the Karkey Rental Power case. The anti-transplant body was supposed to file the additional referral against the mainstay of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday, but it failed and argued in court for more time. We will file the additional referral at the next hearing, the NAB assured the court. The CC, while allowing the NAB time to file an additional referral, adjourned the hearing until April 6. It should be noted that a liability court last year acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and others accused in the Pira Ghaib Rental Power referral. Judge Muhammad Bashir had announced his verdict on the demands of the former prime minister and other acquittals in the case. Other defendants whose acquittal pleas were approved included Shaukat Tareen, Ismail Qureshi, Shahid Rafi, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Muhammad Saleem Arif, Chaudhry Abdul Qadreer and Iqbal Ali Shah. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference of Pira Ghaib Rental Power in 2014, accusing Raja Pervez Ashraf of having abused his powers as Minister of Water and Energy to obtain financial advantages in the framework of the project. The Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim (KKEU) was one of 12 power rental companies that were awarded government PPP contracts in 2008-09 to resolve the electricity crisis. The company did not provide the required electricity and then transferred the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) which imposed a $ 1.2 billion fine on Pakistan in 2017, which is now resolved amicably. Due to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s intervention, Pakistan’s $ 1.20 billion fine was overturned. Ashraf was the federal minister of electricity and water at the time of the 2009 agreement. He was later elected prime minister of the country. The PPP government had entered into an agreement with Turkey to supply electricity in 2009 and awarded the contract to nine PRP companies (both local and international) for this purpose. The Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco), which is part of the Ministry of Electricity and Water, has signed a contract worth $ 564.6 million with a Turkish company Karkey. As part of this agreement, an electricity rental project was installed in Karachi to supply 231 MW of electricity to PEPCO. However, the rental project failed to do so, as electricity was proving to be costly for the country as the government had to pay the Turkish company $ 9.4 million per month. On a petition filed with the Supreme Court (SC) by Faisal Saleh Hayat, then head of the Pakistani Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Khawaja Asif, head of PML-N, the court declared the contract with the Turkish company as null and void because no transparency was maintained.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos