Xi Jinping warns of technological excess in signs Repression will widen





(Bloomberg) – China's top leader has warned that Beijing will target so-called platform companies that have amassed data and market power, a sign that the months-long crackdown on the country's internet industry is failing. what to start. President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Communist Party's Financial Advisory and Coordination Committee on Monday, ordering regulators to strengthen oversight of internet companies, crack down on monopolies, promote fair competition and prevent the disorderly expansion of the market. capital, according to the public broadcaster CCTV. . Internet companies need to improve data security and financial activities need to be subject to regulatory oversight, CCTV also reported. The unusually worded comments from Xi and his lieutenants suggest that Beijing is preparing to amplify a campaign to reduce the influence of its largest and most powerful private companies, which so far has mainly focused on Jack Mas Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and its subsidiary Ant Group Co. The term " platform economy " could apply to a plethora of mobile and internet giants that provide services to hundreds of millions of people, from giant Didi Chuxing to food delivery giant Meituan and e-commerce leaders like JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc.. Some platform companies are developing in a non-standardized way and that poses risks, CCTV said, citing the meeting report. There is a need to accelerate the improvement of laws governing platform economies in order to address gaps and loopholes in a timely manner. Read more: China is pressuring Alibaba to sell media assets, including SCMP The report came days after Bloomberg News reported that government watchdogs are now looking to Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s more than $ 100 billion financial empire. after ordering a redesign of Ant. Major financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased scrutiny, according to people familiar with their thinking. Like Ant, Tencent will likely need to set up a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, one of the people said, seeking anonymity as the discussions are private. The story continues The two companies will set a precedent for other fintech players by complying with stricter regulations, the people added. Such a move would mark a significant escalation in China's campaign to curb the influence of its tech moguls, which began last year with the scuttling of Ants' initial $ 35 billion public offering and the publication of new antitrust regulations governing technology companies. Read more: China's Politburo vows to boost anti-monopoly efforts Tencent lost more than $ 65 billion in value within two days of the report, although its shares rose more than 1% on Tuesday. The development of China's platform economy is currently at a critical stage, Xi said at Monday's meeting. There is a need to focus on the long term, strengthen weaknesses and create an innovative environment to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the platform economy, he added. The semi-regular meeting of the first financial supervision group of the Party generally helps to set the tone and direction of national policy. At their last rally in September, Xi focused on the so-called dual circulation approach of relying on both international and domestic consumption and production to boost the economy.

