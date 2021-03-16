Donald Trump urged Georgian investigator to look into Fulton County





As election officials in Georgia verified the signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes in Fulton County, President Donald Trump urged a senior investigator to look into another county, saying the investigator would find things that were right. be amazing.

Trump also told the investigator: When the correct answer comes out, you will be congratulated.

The December appeal, described by someone familiar with it and speaking on condition of anonymity to describe the sensitivity of the discussion, is yet another link in the chain of the extraordinary lobbying campaign. carried out by Trump on state officials as he wished. to overturn the results of the November election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

It was one of at least three phone calls, organized in a month between early December and early January, in which Trump sought help from senior Georgian officials in subverting the election before he be pushed back every time. Trump lost to Biden in Georgia by 11,779 votes.

The call for investigator preceded Trump’s Jan. 2 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where he called on election officials to find enough votes to undo Bidens’ victory in the state. . It happened as election officials were performing signature checks on absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County. Trump urged the investigator to look into Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold that contains most of Atlanta.

The audit, which examined more than 15,000 signatures, found no cases of fraud. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in the completion of the signature audit.

Trump and his allies have for months made false statements about Georgia’s signature verification process for postal votes and the November election results. Among other things, they demanded an audit of signature matches.

The White House made no immediate comment. The call was first reported on Saturday by the Washington Post, which said it was withholding the name of the investigator, who did not respond to requests for comment, due to the risk of threats and harassment directed against electoral officials.

Various election officials across the country and former Trump attorney general William Barr said there was no widespread fraud in the election. Raffensperger and other Georgian officials have repeatedly challenged Trump’s false statements about the election and said they were conducted freely and fairly.

Congress-certified Bidens Electoral College wins early Thursday hours after a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol.

In another appeal in early December, Trump urged Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to order a special session of the state legislature to overturn Bidens’ victory. Kemp refused.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Raffensperger and Kemp, both Republicans, and others he saw as opposing the overturning of his electoral defeat.

During last week’s call with Raffensperger, Trump urged the secretary of state to change the certified results.

All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than what we have, Trump said. Because we have won over to the state.

Raffensperger said in response: President Trump, we have had several lawsuits and we have had to respond in court to lawsuits and disputes. We don’t agree that you won.

Legal experts said the call raised questions about possible violations of election law by Trump, and several Democrats in the state called for an investigation.

This story was first published on January 9, 2021. It was updated on March 15, 2021 to correct that the Associated Press, based on information provided by a source, incorrectly reported that Trump had urged the investigator to find the fraud and said he would make the investigator a national hero. A recording of the call released two months later revealed that Trump had not said anything either and instead said that if the investigator looked into Fulton County the investigator would find things that would be incredible. Trump also told the investigator: When the correct answer comes out, you will be congratulated.

