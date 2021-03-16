Xi emphasizes healthy growth of platform economy, peak carbon efforts and neutrality





An aerial panoramic photo taken on August 8, 2020 shows the sunrise over Jianghang Village in Zhangpu City in Kunshan City, east China’s Jiangsu Province (Photo: Xinhua) President Xi Jinping on Monday underlined the efforts to promote the regulated, healthy and sustainable development of the platform economy and to integrate peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality into the general configuration of building a ecological civilization. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the ninth meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs. He is also the head of the committee. The development of China’s platform economy is now at a critical stage, and more should be done to improve weak ties, create an environment conducive to innovation, solve major problems, and promote its regulated, healthy and sustainable development. Xi noted. Peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality is an extensive and profound systemic reform for the economy and society, and should be integrated into the overall picture of building an ecological civilization, Mr. Xi. He called for a spirit of perseverance in achieving the goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. Other Chinese leaders Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng attended the meeting. Participants were briefed on measures for the healthy development of the platform economy, as well as major strategies and measures to peak carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. To strengthen domestic competitive forces, China will establish and improve the platform economy governance system, giving equal importance to development and regulation, as part of efforts to stimulate fair competition, fight against monopoly and prevent the disorderly expansion of capital, the meeting said. He highlighted the role of industrial internet platforms in transforming traditional businesses and stimulating advanced manufacturing. China will build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system, control the total use of fossil fuels and take steps to switch to alternative energy sources, the meeting said. The country will deepen the reform of its electricity system, build an electricity grid based on new energies, reduce pollution and carbon emissions in key industries and promote green manufacturing in the industrial sector, he said. The meeting also called for efforts to advance major breakthroughs in green and low-carbon technologies and accelerate the promotion and application of these technologies to reduce pollution and carbon emissions. He highlighted improvements in fiscal, pricing, financing, land and public procurement policies that are conducive to green and low-carbon development. There is a need to advocate a green and low-carbon lifestyle, give full play to the ecological environment, including forests, wetlands and grasslands, by increasing carbon sinks and strengthening international cooperation to tackle climate change, the meeting said. Peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality is an uphill battle, the meeting stressed, adding that it is also a major test for the party’s ability to govern the country.

