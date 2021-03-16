Dialogue: at home and abroad





This week will mark the inauguration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue, the culmination of years of advocating and arguing for a more coherent and compelling Pakistani national security discourse that aligns with realities. demographic and economic aspects of the country and the region in which it is located: growth, connectivity and opportunity. The very fact that this dialogue is scheduled represents a step forward in the way Pakistan defines and projects what it wants: of itself and of the world.

The architect of this coherence is General Qamar Javed Bajwa, but the vision it represents is more organic and more widely shared. Speeches and statements by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhuttos on these issues date back to the late 1980s. Even during his first term as Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif was able to identify the thorny elements of Pakistani engagement with the Mujahedin and the Afghan reconciliation. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been prescient about his argument for dialogue as the only way forward in Afghanistan.

In short, a peaceful Pakistan that serves as the connective tissue for the civilizational and economic transactions that will shape Central and South Asia for at least half a century is a matter of broad political consensus in Pakistan. The dialogue on the security of Islamabad must therefore be a moment of celebration, beyond political and social divisions. As we will see this week, however, there will be a lot of criticism against the Dialogue and its organizers. Much of it will be unfair, personalized scrambling.

There is no shortage of critics of Prime Minister Khan, there is no shortage of criticism of the armed forces and their role in what should be civilian-led brainstorming exercises, and of course there is no shortage of people. who hate to see a highly qualified professional serving in government. shaped like Moeed Yusuf. But there are some critiques of the Islamabad Security Dialogue that can and should be heard and addressed.

At the heart of the great Pakistani transition, from engaging in the geopolitical game to aligning with geoeconomic opportunities, it is not whether Beijing, Washington DC or Moscow are happy with Pakistan or not. At the heart of this transition is one thing, and only one: a better life for Pakistanis. Can a better life for Pakistanis be the product of a vision that emanates from offices and conference rooms in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, regardless of even problematic Pakistani voices? Especially the issues?

It’s not just a matter of Rawalpindi, or Aabpara, or PM Khan alone. This is also a question for London and Raiwind, a question for Dubai and Shaheed Benazirabad and Karachi, and a question for the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the Pakistan Business Council, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and the secretaries. . Committee. Can Pakistan maintain a top-down and bottom-up consensus? For how long?

The story of the consensus developed in Pakistan is not terrible. Each time, every meticulously crafted great negotiation that demonizes or deliberately excludes stakeholders deemed unnecessary, ultimately collapses. Perhaps the best example of this is the unassailable Nawaz Sharif of spring 2016, exactly five years ago.

In the spring of 2016, Nawaz Sharif had a friendly army chief who had been involved in winning the war on terror. Nawaz presided over an economy that had grown by 4.7% the previous year and was expected to cross 5.5% that year. He had a political capital that had been brought to him by the failure of the PTI dharna of 2014. Above all, he did not have clear political challengers. Enter the Panama Papers and the merger that followed: internally, the sense of panic of the House of Sharifs, and externally a rapprochement of forces between all those whom Sharif had defeated en route to the unassailable Nawaz Sharif of the spring 2016. But was it really the Panama Papers that Nawaz Sharif was doing?

Dawn Leaks’ story of a split between civil and military authorities created both a perception and management problem. Internally, the military has faced a growing chorus of anger from the officers. Externally, Pakistan has faced a growing wave of Indian machinations aimed at handcuffing and hampering the country economically and politically.

Between these rocks and these hard places, were wedged the military and civilian leaders. The unassailable Nawaz Sharif of spring 2016 had already given way to something less certain. A work balance had to be found: a happy environment in which public wounds would be healed, and Pakistan could return to growth of 5.5%, maybe 6% (maybe even 7%, 8% or 9 %?).

Negotiations to achieve this happy medium did not go well. Twitter has ruined many good brains, encouraging rushes of 140-character bursts of emotion and anger for reasoned and unbiased engagement. This tweet might not be the best example of that. The suddenly less brilliant Nawaz Sharif of fall 2016 gave way to angry and stubborn Nawaz Sharif around 2017, who produced the jailbird Nawaz Sharif around 2018. More than two and a half years later, and the sliding doors from Pakistan are making serious headaches and brains.

What if?

Alas, path addiction, inertia, disturbance, and momentum are all real, all at the same time. If you bet too much on what you know based on what is rather than what might be, you go from unassailable to jail in less than two years. But what if you rely too much on what happened, instead of what could happen? What is the way forward for Prime Minister Khan and the broader one-page notion of civil-military alignment?

Unfortunately, at least for those who don’t like compromises, who are uncomfortable with gray and prefer only the black and white that works for them, there is only one way to go. Fortunately, for those who believe in true coherence and national harmony, one of the ways forward is dialogue. A dialogue between those who have power and those who seek power. A dialogue between those at the center and those at the periphery. A dialogue between those who claim that everything is fine and those who claim that everything is ruined. A dialogue between the haves and the have-nots, the capitalists and the workers, the rulers and the governed, and the content and the discontents.

One of the reasons why a National Dialogue, the so-called Grand National Dialogue that I and many others have advocated throughout fall 2020, is so important is that Pakistan faces an opportunity. unique and unprecedented beyond its borders.

Afghanistan is not meant to handcuff and straitjacket Pakistan unconditionally or permanently. Proof of this is the substantial changes in the Pakistani approach to Afghanistan. I wrote about the main contradiction in Afghanistan that Pakistan must face and plan for in this space on November 6, 2019. Less than 18 months since, much of the Pakistani state’s narrative has aligned, adapted and embraced the language of geoeconomics and demography. security, as it relates to Afghanistan and the region. The Islamabad Security Dialogue is a validation and affirmation of this major change which must be recognized and welcomed.

The only obstacle currently between formulating and realizing this courageous vision of the new economy first is for Pakistan to step up and address its main contradiction here at home. It can be done. But individual ambition and ego must be put aside to do this. We have witnessed how the failure of Nawaz Sharifs to do so undermined Pakistan’s progress. Wise men and women must learn from the experience of their predecessors. Dialogue abroad and dialogue at home. This is the only way forward for Pakistan.

The writer is an analyst and a commentator.

