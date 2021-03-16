Politics
Boris Johnson to visit India at the end of April, Indo-Pacific ties at the center of concerns
The British Prime Minister’s confirmation comes two months after he had to cancel his visit to India due to the increase in Covid-19 infections in his country.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATE MARCH 16, 2021 8:05 am IST
On his first major international trip after Brexit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April as part of efforts to increase UK opportunities in the region, Reuters reported citing its office on Tuesday.
The British Prime Minister’s confirmation comes two months after he had to cancel his visit to India due to the increase in Covid-19 infections in his country. Johnson, who was invited by India as the main guest of the Republic Day, had planned the trip in January as part of efforts to speed up trade talks between the two countries.
Downing Street had announced that Johnson would visit India in January 2021 to strengthen a key strategic relationship that supports jobs and investment across the UK in his first major bilateral visit since taking office, and the first since the UK left Europe. Union.
Also read: India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be the main guest on Republic Day
On the next visit, Johnson’s office said: “… it would ‘shift’ its focus to the Indo-Pacific region as part of its integrated review of government policy for the years to come, saying that the region increasingly represented the geopolitical center of the world. “
Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) last month, seeking to join the bloc of 11 countries to open new avenues for trade and influence. post-Brexit. The country has also requested to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). “We are pursuing trade deals between Australia and the United States and around the world, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, a huge growing market for the future,” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab wrote. in December.
Also Read: India To Address Racism Incidents With UK, Says S Jaishankar
The UK and India are important investors and markets for each other’s economies with growing trade and investment relationships worth around $ 24 billion a year, supporting more than half a million jobs.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]