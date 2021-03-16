Boris Johnson to visit India at the end of April, Indo-Pacific ties at the center of concerns

On his first major international trip after Brexit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April as part of efforts to increase UK opportunities in the region, Reuters reported citing its office on Tuesday.

The British Prime Minister’s confirmation comes two months after he had to cancel his visit to India due to the increase in Covid-19 infections in his country. Johnson, who was invited by India as the main guest of the Republic Day, had planned the trip in January as part of efforts to speed up trade talks between the two countries.

Downing Street had announced that Johnson would visit India in January 2021 to strengthen a key strategic relationship that supports jobs and investment across the UK in his first major bilateral visit since taking office, and the first since the UK left Europe. Union.

Also read: India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be the main guest on Republic Day

On the next visit, Johnson’s office said: “… it would ‘shift’ its focus to the Indo-Pacific region as part of its integrated review of government policy for the years to come, saying that the region increasingly represented the geopolitical center of the world. “

Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) last month, seeking to join the bloc of 11 countries to open new avenues for trade and influence. post-Brexit. The country has also requested to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). “We are pursuing trade deals between Australia and the United States and around the world, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, a huge growing market for the future,” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab wrote. in December.

Also Read: India To Address Racism Incidents With UK, Says S Jaishankar

The UK and India are important investors and markets for each other’s economies with growing trade and investment relationships worth around $ 24 billion a year, supporting more than half a million jobs.