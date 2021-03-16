KAS vs KON Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Composition Turkish Super League Odds





In today’s Turkish Super League, Team Kasimpasa plays against Team Konyaspor. The match is scheduled for Monday March 15 at 9:30 p.m. The match will be played at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu. Let’s discuss the performance of the two teams. So far, the KAS team have played a total of 28 games in the league where they have won 8 games. The team lost 14 games and 6 games declared a draw. In the last game, Team KAS played against Team Antalyaspor on March 8. The KAS team scored a goal and the opposing team also managed to score a goal and the game ended in a draw. The KAS team is in 16th position in the league standings. On the other hand, the KON team played a total of 27 games where they lost 11 games and won 8 games. The 8 matches resulted in a tie. The team lost their last game against the Fenerbahce team on March 8. The Fenerbahce team scored one goal and the KON team went to zero. The team is in 12th position in the league standings. They need to improve their performance in the Turkish Super League. KAS vs KON Live Score: Match: KAS vs KON Turkish Super League 2020-21

Dated: March 15, 2021

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium Kasimpasa Squad: Erdem Canpolat, Ertugril Taskiran, Dusko Tosic, Ramazan Kose, Evren Eren Elmaci, Julian Jeanvier, Mehmat Yildirim, Tomas Brecka, Derrick Luckassen, Cagtay Kurukalip, Furkan Yasa, Danny Drinkwater, Tarkanovovic Yildradovic Yildradović, Lijnovovic Yildradogan, Lijnovovic Yildradogan, Luckassen, Luckassen, Derrick Luckassen, Danny Drinkwater, Tarkanovuisovic Yildradovovic, Tarkanovuisovuis, Kijnovuisovuis Kijson, Lijnovara, Lijnovuis Kistroom, Luckassen, Luckassen. Dogucan Haspolat Konyaspor team: Eray Birnican, Ozan Can Orcu, Erten Ersu, Adil Demerbag, Marin Anici, Ahmet Calik, Guilherme Sitya, Alper Uludag, Baris Yardimci, AbdulkerimBardakci, Nejc Skubic, Oguz Kagan Guctekin, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Leven Diekomande, Samuel Sitya Sitya, Samuel Hadziahmetovic, Leven Diekomuka, Farahel Sityovic, Leven Diekomande , Jesse Sekidika, Srtem Kravets, Artem Kravets Prediction KON vs KAS Dream11 The KON team is in the lead with the most wins in the league. The key players of this team are Yusuf Erdogan and Issac Kiese Thelin. Yusuf Erdogan has scored 7 goals in 24 games. The last game KON played against Istanbul team Basaksehir on March 3. They lost the game with one goal. The KAS team played a game on March 4 against the Trabzonspor team and lost the game by one goal. The key player in today’s game will be Artem Kravets, who has scored 20 games and 7 goals. Sokol Cikalleshi is a striker who has scored 7 goals. So stay tuned for more details on the game. To learn more about this article, stay connected with us.

