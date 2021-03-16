Imran Khan’s government calls for resignation of chief electoral commissioner, calls for Pakistani polling station to be reconstituted – News





The ministers allege that the Election Commission failed to organize elections in a transparent manner.

After a beating by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance in recent Senate polls, the government led by Imran Khan on Monday called for the resignation of the chief electoral commissioner and the reconstitution of the Pakistan Election Commission ( ECP), who he said did not hold elections transparently, Geo News reported.

At a joint press conference, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, accompanied by Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry, told the ECP that he had not acted as ” neutral arbiter ”in the recent senatorial elections.

“The Election Commission did not act as a neutral arbiter, hence [its officials] should resign, ”Mehmood added.

Further, speaking of Imran Khan’s request for an open vote in the Senate elections, ministers said in a statement: “It was a long-standing demand by the Prime Minister that the power of money should not be used to influence elections. the senatorial elections will be held by open ballot. “

The rift between the government and the ECP widened after the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), lost the important Senate election for the general seat of Islamabad when former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani beat Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh despite not having sufficient numbers in his camp.

In his speech to the nation after the elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized the ECP and accused it of allowing the horse trade, Geo News reported.

The commission retaliated against the government a day later, saying it had “never been under any pressure and that God willing, that will not be the case in the future as well.”

“We cannot ignore the law and the Constitution to please anyone,” the PCE said.

Referring to the victory of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani over Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the ECP had declared that it “rejected” the analysis and the criticisms formulated on a result of the senatorial elections.

“It is the beauty of democracy and independent elections and the secret ballot that the whole nation witnessed, which conformed to the Constitution,” he said.

The PCE said it heard from all delegations that called on it to discuss election-related issues and conducted a detailed review of their concerns and recommendations ahead of the Senate poll, Geo News reported.

“The electoral commission hears everyone but assumes its responsibilities in accordance with the law and the Constitution and takes decisions independently, without any pressure,” the statement said.

