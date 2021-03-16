Politics
China arrests detained legal activist Xu Zhiyong’s girlfriend on charges of subversion
The girlfriend of prominent Chinese legal activist Xu Zhiyong was officially arrested Monday by authorities in eastern China after being detained for more than a month and charged with inciting the subversion of power. the state, according to his close friends.
Li Qiaochu, 30, is being held at a hospital in Linyi, Shandong Province, the friends said, citing Lis’ lawyer and her parents, who they said were told by authorities not to speak. to the media.
Friends said the 30-year-old initially completed a coronavirus quarantine period in hospital after being taken by Beijing police to Linyi, and was also diagnosed with depression.
Xu, 47, was arrested in February of last year after taking part in a meeting with lawyers and civil rights activists in the southeastern city of Xiamen about three months earlier, where China’s democratic transition was discussed. Ding jiaxi, a former lawyer and veteran activist, was also arrested and detained by police in Shandong Province.
They are expected to stand trial soon on accusations of subversion of state power.
Li said in a Twitter message last month that the two men were tortured while in detention. On the day of the tweet, Li was questioned and taken by police to Beijing and then taken to Linyi, according to close friend Teresa Zhao.
Dings’ wife Luo Shengchun also said earlier that her husband was mistreated by the police.
Lis’ attorney, Li Guobei, could not be reached for comment.
Zhao said Li Qiaochus’ parents were reluctant to talk about their daughter.
They understand and support Qiaochu and they worry about his health, she said, adding that Li needed regular medication for depression.
Last year, Li spent four months under residential surveillance at a designated place, a form of detention in China after he released an article that Xu wrote criticizing President Xi Jinping for mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and calling for his resignation.
Another close friend, Allan Wang, said Li was constantly harassed by the police, who kept her under close surveillance.
She is in poor health and her thyroid and heart are not good, Wang said. She has been followed, harassed and threatened by the police for a long time.
Wang and Zhao said they feared Li might be sentenced to a prison term given the seriousness of the charge. Inciting the subversion of state power is an accusation often used against dissidents and activists in China.
Li, who studied at Renmin University in China and York University in Britain, campaigned for the rights of migrant workers for years and researched the issue at Tsinghua University in Beijing.
Darkness worse than virus: why former Chinese prosecutor chose to harbor dissident
She also spoke out on women’s rights, particularly during the #MeToo movement during the last years.
Independent political analyst Wu Yangwei said it was likely Li was arrested because of her Twitter post on Xu and Ding.
Communist Party leaders learned from the 709 crackdown that activists’ wives and partners can speak out [and effective] to attract the attention of the outside world, Wu said, referring to the mass arrests of lawyers and human rights activists six years ago.
So they wouldn’t want that to happen again.
More from South China Morning Post:
This article China arrests detained legal activist Xu Zhiyong’s girlfriend on charges of subversion first appeared on Morning Message from South China
