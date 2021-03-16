Virtual police catch internet user after criticizing President Jokowis’ son





The recently launched virtual police force from Indonesia practically proved its detractors just after shutting down a man for his criticism of President Joko Widodos’ son and solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Gibran was quoted in a football fan page on Instagram asking for the Menpora Cup semi-finals and final to take place in his hometown. On Saturday, a resident of Slawi, Central Java, who bears the initials AM, commented on the post: What does he know about football? He only knows how to receive job titles, alluding to allegations of nepotism in the administration of the city of Solo. Virtual Police, launched last month to suppress the number of prosecutions under the controversial Information and Electronic Transactions Act (UU ITE), sneaked into AMs DM and warned it to withdraw its comment. AM was then summoned by solo police to confess and apologize for his comment, a video of which he posted on his official Instagram page yesterday. I apologize to Gibran Rakabuming Raka and the people of Solo. I regret my action and I promise not to do it again. If I do, I’ll be prepared to face the legal consequences, AM said in the apology video above. Solo Police Chief Ade Safri Simanjuntak explained that the AM’s comment was classified as a hoax because Gibran had not assumed the seat of his father’s mayor and won the post thanks to a fairly contested election. The comment hurt the General Election Commission (KPU), the Election Monitoring Agency (Bawaslu), the military, the police and all the residents of Solo who took part in the election, it mentionned. AM was not charged and was released with a warning. Under the UU ITE, which critics say can silence legitimate criticism of those in power, online defamation is punishable by four years in prison. Although the virtual police is apparently a tool to reduce the number of prosecutions against the UU ITE, human rights activists have expressed concern about its potential to further restrict freedom of expression online. Campaigners have long argued that a more appropriate solution would be to thoroughly revise the ambiguous articles of the UU ITE.







