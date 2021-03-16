KAS vs KON Live Score Turkish Dream Football League11 Prediction squad and lineup





In the next Turkish Football Super Lig match, the two teams will face each other today, that is to say on March 15, 2021. In today’s match, Kasimpasa (KAS) will face the ‘Konyaspor (KON) team. The match will be played at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium. The match is due to be played today at 9:30 p.m. (IST). Viewers are looking forward to this game as it will be a very entertaining game. Both teams are working hard and it will be very interesting who will win this game as it will decide their fate in the Super Lig table. Speaking of the Kasimpsa team, the team sit 16th in the Super Lig table. The team have so far played a total of 28 matches of which they have won eight matches, lost eleven matches, while eight matches have been drawn. The Kasimpasa team’s record has not been so good in the last five games. Kasimpasa played the last game against Antalyaspor which was played on March 8, 2021, which was a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, if we are talking about the Konyaspor team, the team occupy the 12th place in the Super Lig table. The team have so far made 27 appearances in total, among which they have won eight matches, lost eleven matches and drawn eight. They have won their last two matches. Speaking of the last five matches individually, Kasimpasa (KAS) won their penultimate match as they lost their last match. They lost the third and the fourth last game. While if we talk about the Konyaspor (KON) team, they won their lost matches while the third last and the fourth last match were a draw. KAS vs KOS playing 11 (KAS) Kasimpasa SK Ramazan Kose, Loret Sadiku, Florent Hadergjonaj, Oussama Haddadi, Tomas Brecka, Aytac Kara, Haris Hajradinovic, Gilbert Koomson, Kristijan Bistrovic, Issac Kiese Thelin, Kevin Varga. (KON) Konyaspor Marko Jevtovic, Ibrahim Sehic, Nejc Skubic, Ahmet Calik, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Adil Demirbag, Ismael Diomande, Deni Milosevic, Levan Shengelia, Jesse Sekidika, Sokol Cikalleshi. KAS vs KOS prediction If we talk about today’s game, the odds of winning this game for Konyaspor (KON) are high compared to Kasimpasa (KAs). Because if we look at the previous performances of both teams, so far the Konyaspor team stands in 12th place and has gained 32 team points, while Kasimpasa team stands in 16th place and has earned 30 team points. . The Konyaspor team has one of the best goalkeepers and defenders as well as midfielders on its team. Stay tuned with us.

