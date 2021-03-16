Why do Modi and Jaishankar believe in the strong Chinese model and destroy Western relations?

Text size:

For those who like Old Cricket and New India. Maybe even for those who don’t understand cricket or India, tweeted Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankarover the weekend, posting a video of former West Indies cricket captain Vivian Richards thanking India for the Covid 19 vaccine it exported to his country, Antigua.

Villains will likely say Richards is the Department of External Affairs (MEA) response to Rihanna, the Caribbean-American singer from Barbados, whose 2February tweet (why aren’t we talking about this?) in support of Indian farmers blew a fuse inside Narendra Mod government, which launched a whodunit investigation which led to the infamouspromoter toolkits in Canada.

It doesn’t matter. Jaishankars ‘vigorous defense of New India is in line with the Modi governments’ engagement with the world with the Chinese model in mind.

You use the democracy and autocracy dichotomy,Jaishankarsaid during the India Today conclave over the weekend, adding: You want the truthful answer, that is hypocrisy. Because you have a set of self-proclaimed guardians of the world, who find it hard to understand that someone in India is not seeking their approval.

Certainly Jaishankar is one of the smartest people in the Modi cabinet. He is delivering to China the disengagement in Ladakh has started, although it is not yet over and he has placed the Prime Minister on the world stage, up close and personally with the Quadleadership: Joe Biden of the United States , Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga Japan.

And if you look closely, you will see who the Modi government is imitating. China may be India’s biggest rival and challenger in recent months due to the Ladakh showdown, but it’s clear the prime minister likes the model of a strong leader who runs a dedicated state, who ‘it takes strength from (economic) strength.

Also read: India and Russia are less useful to each other now. Disagreements will only grow

Chinese inspiration

In the post-pandemic Modi era, the clues are everywhere. The budget widely warned against the government’s decision to sell off large loss-making public sector companies. More recently, senior economic adviser Sanjiv Sanyal told me that the government doesn’t care which country, including China, makes buttons or whatever, as long as it brings in FDI in. India.

This, of course, is the Indian version of Deng Xiaopings’ famous phrase that he used to such revealing effect for three decades, pulling China up and out of poverty.cesspoolhe’s been wallowing for decades: I don’t care if the cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice.

Deng, of course, had the advantage of being the head of the Chinese Communist Party, and therefore did not face any challenge. PMModi is just as powerful today, the failure to rank Oppositions to pose a threat is certainly not their problem and has a stronger antenna for what the rest of the world is doing.

The coronavirus pandemic taught Modi another key lesson in realpolitik that the rules are different for the strong and the powerful. So when theEuropean Union and Chinasigned an investment agreement on New Year’s Eve, it was clear to all to see that the economic force had won human rights in Xinjiang. Or the fact that millions of Europeans have died from the Covid-19 virus, which originated in China, and about which Beijing has refused to fully share information with the WHO.

Germanys Angela Merkel, then EU presidency, made it clear that she needed China because her country needed the jobs Chinese investments would so far create 120 billion euros invested in the EU, while the EU had invested 140 billion in China.

Also read: Quads cautious joint statement shows India must accept world double-laning with China

Getting skinny and mean

Modi understands that if India is to be taken seriously on the world stage like China, it has to become lean and mean, perform or perish. Thus, India will soon clarify FDI proposals, including Chinese automakersdespite the fact that the PLAtroops are still engaged in a border stalemate with the Indian army in Ladakh.

Regarding New Delhis’ response to allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir, as well as complaints about Beijing regarding Tibet and Xinjiang, several numerous diplomats were sent on overnight visits to Srinagar and Jammu, where the MEA closely and completely controlled the message from start to finish.

Another point, Sanyal, is that the government will choose and not allow FDI in sensitive sectors, like the deployment of the 5G network. For all intents and purposes, Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant, will not be welcome. He could have added the media to the list.

A restriction onforeign ownership of digital mediaAt 26%, banning some foreign journalists from visiting Jammuand-Kashmir and cracking down on visas for foreign journalists are part of efforts to control the narrative about India and its global image.

The Chinese model is clear to see.China banned BBC Newsas well as US social media giants like Facebook and Twitter. Chinese alternatives like WeChat (for Facebook) and Baidu and Weibo (for Twitter) are hugely influential. India now has its own Twitter-like platform called Koo.

At 19eCommunist Party of China Congress in 2017, President Xi Jinping said China will improve its ability to engage in international communication in order toto tell the stories of China well, presents a real, multidimensional and panoramic view of China

Jaishankar, a former ambassador to China, seems to have taken a neat leaf out of the China book. He not only quickly shut down Rihanna, but the MEA also participated in a massive public diplomacy effort certainly feathered in Cape Modis which resulted in a jointly signed article on the Quad inTheWashington post.

The best news, of course, is the use of the India-made Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate the world, even Canada, which has criticized governments’ handling of farmer protests and berated Jaishankar for beingbuy some.

Moral of the story? Strength breeds strength. If you are strong enough, you can change the rules of the game. Khela hobe with the world and the type of Freedom House reporting downgrading India on the freedom ladder be damned.

