British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit India at the end of April to focus on Indo-Pacific relations





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to India in late April as part of his efforts to increase UK opportunities in the region, Reuters reported on Monday, citing his office. It would be Johnsons’ first major international trip after the British left the European Union. The British Prime Minister had to travel to India on Republic Day, but had to cancel the trip. Johnson had cited the full lockdown imposed on England, fueled by the new variant of the virus, as the reason for his trip being canceled. Johnson accepted India’s December 26 invitation to be the main guest at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. His office had said Johnson hoped to revamp his visit before Britain hosts the Group of Seven leaders’ meeting in June, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to attend as a visitor. The UK government has said it will shift its attention to the Indo-Pacific region as part of its integrated review of government policy for years to come. He said the region is increasingly becoming the geopolitical center of the world. In February, Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, seeking membership to open new avenues for post-Brexit trade and influence. He also asked to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. We are pursuing trade agreements between Australia and the United States [United States] and in the world in particular in the Indo-Pacific region, a huge growth market for the future, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in December. Britain and the European Union reached a post-Brexit trade deal in December. The country formally left the EU on Jan.31 last year, but was expected to strike a trade deal with the bloc by the end of its transition period on Dec.31 or face tariffs and tariffs. economic obstacles.

