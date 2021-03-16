Again, imported sugar is a pillar of Jokowi’s government to stabilize prices





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) based on imported sugar for price stabilization in the market in 2021, in particular to reduce the increase in demand for sweeteners during Ramadan and Eid. Minister of Commerce (Minister of Commerce) Muhammad Lutfi said the price of sugar is stable imported sugar up to 680,000 tonnes of raw sugar (raw sugar) which has been done since the beginning of the year as a holding stock (unused capacity). Currently, 148,000 tonnes have been crushed and up to 88,000 tonnes have been distributed. This means that only about one-eighth of total imports were issued. Meanwhile, imported consumer sugar will become stockpiles managed by state-owned enterprises (BUMN). Also read: If you have to import, Bulog complains about rice that just piled up in the warehouse “There are therefore approximately 500,000 tonnes left which will continue to circulate in the community between today and Eid al-Fitr,” Lutfi said in his statement on Tuesday (3/16/2021). According to the follow-up of the Ministry of Commerce, it appears that the price of sugar from Friday (12/03/2021) reached IDR 13,070 per kilogram (kg). According to data from the Strategic Food Price Information Center, the national average price of sugar in traditional markets by Friday is IDR 14,250 per kg. Guarantee stable prices With this plentiful supply of sugar, he promised that there would be no shortage of sugar and the price would be stable. Unlike the momentum of Ramadan and Lebaran last year, the price can reach Rp 16,000-17,000 per kilogram. “So because the numbers are plentiful compared to last year, I’m making sure there won’t be a significant increase,” he added. Also read: Indonesia imports salt immediately However, Lutfi admits that currently the price of sugar at market level is still above the highest retail price (HET) set by the government, which is Rp 12,500 per kg. Lutfi added, in May 2021 the period for grinding the people’s sugar cane has entered, so that in August-September 2021 the harvest will also be obtained. The national average of sugar production is estimated between 5,000 and 6,000 kilograms per day.

