Saudi tycoon in Pakistan to end deadlock over KE sale





ISLAMABAD: A Saudi group that initially bought the Karachi Electricity Supply Corporation, now called K-Electric, in 2005, has entered a deadlock over the future of power companies’ trade relations with the government following the fall of Abraaj Capital chief Arif Naqvi.

The owner of Saudi Arabia’s Aljomaih holding company, Shaikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih, had a hectic day here after arriving early in the morning. He held separate meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, finance, energy and privatization ministers and other important stakeholders.

Senior officials from almost all relevant ministries participated in some of these meetings.

He will spend another busy day in Karachi on Tuesday (today) hosting a series of meetings with all stakeholders before catching the plane in the evening.

His visit followed a series of engagements between KE management, some of its other overseas directors, and the government regarding the settlement of huge past debts and receivables and other matters, including another sale of KE to Shanghai. Electric from China.

Aljomaih Group owner meets Alvi, Imran

Informed sources said the high-level visitor discussed a trade agenda, the challenges KE faces and the overall investment and business regime in the country.

One official said it appeared the Aljomaih Group was asserting itself as the true owner of KE after Mr Naqvis was arrested in London for alleged misappropriation of securities funds.

The Saudi businessman reportedly explained the Aljomaih Group’s investment strategies to authorities, saying that the initial investment in Pakistan was motivated by strong brotherly relations between the peoples of the two countries and that he was still interested in them. challenges facing KE.

He told authorities that the group has large investment funds, which take over loss-making entities, transform them into profitable organizations through restructuring and relocations.

In an apparent reference to Shanghai Electric, he said now is the time for KE to be led by a technical team.

Mr. Aljomaih is the Managing Director of Investments of Aljomaih Group and is primarily responsible for all international investments on behalf of the group. He is chairman of Arcapita Investment in Bahrain and holds numerous positions on the board of directors of various portfolio companies of the Aljomaih group. Previously, he served on the boards of Etihad, Etisalat in Saudi Arabia and Dana Gas in the United Arab Emirates.

Aljomaih Group had invested in K-Electric for the past 15 years since its privatization in 2005. He was also the first chairman of the board of KEs at the time. He continued to serve on the board of directors of KES Power, the company which holds the majority of the shares of KE.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court rejected a federal government request to facilitate the settlement of nearly Rs.300 billion in financial claims and counterclaims between various public sector entities and KE.

The government has asked the Supreme Court to set certain guidelines for the settlement or arbitration of the massive accumulation of debts and claims of the privatized KE. Concise statements of debts and claims were also presented to the Supreme Court in chambers.

The Supreme Court was told government officials were reluctant to take the initiative to settle controversial amounts due to fears from the National Accountability Office (NAB).

Over the past five to six years, a number of federal secretaries and CEOs of companies had refused to be drawn into controversies over whether to settle or write off these huge financial adjustments.

As a result, not only had the eventual transfer of majority shares from KE to Shanghai Electric been stalled for years, but also the struggling integrated utility was not doing enough to improve its system in the country’s largest city, affecting consumers in the process. Prime time. summers.

The problem was also hampering the signing of new agreements for the supply of electricity and gas to KE, which could lead to a shortage of 800 to 900 MW in Karachi over the coming summers.

The central issue is the amount of unpaid Rs272bn that the National Transportation and Shipping Company and the Sui Southern Gas Company are claiming against KE due to past electricity and gas supply. The two companies are reluctant to sign new supply agreements with KE unless these duties are paid.

On this amount, the SSGC has a claim of Rs122bn against the KE which it claims has grown over the years despite the lack of a formal gas supply agreement. In addition, NTDC management is keen to get clearance for its 150 billion rupees before signing the deal for additional power.

KE, on the other hand, is claiming around Rs234bn against the government and its agencies on a gross payment basis and expects net payments of around Rs80bn from the public sector provided all debts and receivables are settled to the government. basis of principal payment, ie if both parties abandon the -up mark and pay the principal contribution.

Posted in Dawn on March 16, 2021

