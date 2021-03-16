Pakistani government admits dangerous third wave of COVID-19 infections





Pakistani Islamist populist government Tehrik-e-Insaaf was forced to admit last Thursday that the country is in a dangerous situation, due to a third wave of rapidly spreading COVID-19 infections linked to the more contagious variant B.1.1.7 or British.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who in the past has vigorously opposed any measure to combat the pandemic that would impact the Pakistani economy, refuses to order urgently needed social and public health measures. to stop the spread of the virus and broadly support the country. impoverished population.

People enter Empress Market, a colonial era market which is one of the busiest and most popular for shopping in Karachi. (IMF / Creative Commons)

Local authorities are randomly trying to reduce the peak in new cases with limited lockdowns. In the face of federal government inaction, seven cities in Punjab, the province that is home to more than half of Pakistanis, imposed limited lockdowns from Sunday, similar to localized measures taken in March 2020. Three sub-sectors of Islamabad, the country’s capital, also began to impose a lockdown on Sunday evening.

Daily new cases surpassed 2,000 for the first time since January with a positivity rate of 6.5%, indicating an already significant presence of the virus.

Official figures show only 607,453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after a year of pandemic. Only 13,537 people have officially died from the virus. These modest totals hide a much worse reality in a country where the virus was allowed to spread virtually unchecked and the health system was on life support long before the coronavirus arrived.

Lack of testing is a major factor in the significant underestimation of infections by official statistics. Only 173 tests per million people are performed each day. Cities like Karachi and Lahore are densely populated, with millions of people forced to live in cramped slums.

Speaking at a press conference on March 11, Planning, Reform and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said there was no doubt that the third wave of the pandemic was underway. Umar is leading the government’s response to the pandemic through the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) he created for this purpose. The phenomenon that is causing this wave, said Umar, is the spread of the UK [variant], which, he admitted, has now become the dominant form of the virus in Pakistan.

The presence of the British variant or B.1.1.7 in Pakistan was first confirmed at the end of December. At the time, Dr Faisal Sultan, a special assistant to Prime Minister Khan, downplayed the danger he posed, saying even UK authorities had no solid evidence if the virus had become more contagious. In fact, UK health experts were alarmed from the start, identifying B.1.1.7 as a worrying variant in December. Subsequently, the new variant proved to be both much more contagious and deadly.

Umar has now been forced to contradict the Sultans’ claims of appeasement and irresponsibility. He admitted that the variant is more transmissible and will infect more people, leading to more deaths, and that Pakistan now faces a very dangerous situation.

Pakistani minister of Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) and former CEO of Engro revealed that the death rate of Pakistanis is already on the rise. Our own statistics in recent weeks show a sustained increase in our case fatality rate, Umar said.

Yet Imran Khan and his PTI-led government refuse to shut down non-essential businesses and provide social support to Pakistani workers and workers so that they can shelter in their homes, so as not to hamper corporate profit. and encroach on the country’s wealth. the country’s venal capitalist elite.

An emergency CNOC meeting held on Saturday simply called for strict implementation of the various social distancing guidelines it issued in March 2020. Many of those guidelines are impossible for much of the population to follow, in particular. due to cramped premises and lack of access to sanitation and drinking water. The CNOC said new disease control measures, including expanded lockdowns, are under consideration.

The indifference of governments to the development of a third wave of COVID-19 infections is quite predictable. After all, the brunt of this new stage of the pandemic will be borne by Pakistani workers, their families and the poor.

The Pakistani government also has no plan to immunize the country’s 216 million people.

Excluding purchasing vaccines from pharmaceutical giants, the government said the Pakistanis’ vaccination effort would depend almost entirely on COVAX, a vastly underfunded initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) tasked with providing vaccines. free to poor countries. China, the Pakistanis’ closest ally, has pledged to donate one million doses of its Sinopharm vaccine.

National Health Service (NHS) Secretary Amir Ashraf Khawajas revealed that the government had not set aside money for vaccines during a March 4 briefing at the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly, the lower house of the Pakistani parliament.

Reporting on Khawajas’ comments, Dawn, the most widely read English daily in Pakistan, observed that the government aims to tackle the pandemic through herd immunity and has donated vaccines because it does not have the intention to purchase vaccines at least during the current year.

One year of the COVID-19 pandemic: a catastrophe caused by capitalism

The COVID-19 pandemic is a turning point in world history, an event comparable in scale and impact to the Great Depression and the two world wars.

Since the initial reports of COVID-19 and the declaration of the WHO pandemic, the PTI government has shown cruel disregard for its impact on the population. He refused to adopt lockdown measures, saying Pakistan was too poor to do so because people were starving to death, as Khan sadly put it. However, when a limited lockdown was imposed on his government due to pressure from provincial governments and the military, Khan quickly set out to campaign to reopen the economy in April to protect profits from businesses and investor wealth. Acting at the behest of the government and the military, the NCOC has drafted guidelines called special operating procedures or SOPs to provide a public health facade for reopening factories and other economic activities regardless of the spread of the virus.

Khan also refused to take even minimal measures to protect the population from the economic impact of the pandemic. The economic aid was limited to a face-saving measure of four monthly payments of 12,000 rupees (about US $ 74.50) to 12 million low-income earners. Conservative estimates place job losses at 20 million in the first months of the pandemic.

Struck by the economic fallout caused by the pandemic and the Khans’ relentless implementation of pro-market reforms championed by the International Monetary Fund, the country’s poverty rate has risen dramatically over the past year. According to governments’ own estimates, poverty has increased by 10 million, which means 60 million people live below the poverty line.

Despite relying entirely on donations to immunize its people, the Khan government is making grandiose propaganda about its vaccination campaign, with the number of times PTI spokespersons invoke the word vaccine appearing to be in inverse proportion to the number of Pakistanis getting vaccinated.

The government launched the vaccination of frontline health workers and the elderly on February 3, following the arrival of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China, which agreed to provide an additional 500,000 free doses. at an unknown date.

A month after the start of the campaign, Pakistani health authorities had administered only 197,000 doses.

According to a March 9 report, two and a half million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to be delivered to Pakistan on March 2 as part of the WHO COVAX initiative have been delayed for unexplained reasons. Authorities now expect them to arrive later this month. Pakistan aims to source up to 45 million free doses of the COVAX initiative, most, if not all, of which will have been manufactured in India, its main rival.

At the same time, the government allowed the commercial import and sale of COVID vaccines approved by the Medicines Regulatory Authority and exempted them from price caps that would otherwise apply to medicines imported into the country. The cost of importing a single dose of Chinas CanSino would be $ 13, or just over 2,000 Pakistani rupees, putting it beyond the reach of the vast majority of Pakistanis.

Amid the raging pandemic and unprecedented economic shock, the nuclear-weaponized Pakistan increased its military spending by 12% in its 2020/21 budget. Almost a fifth of the total budget (18 percent) was allocated to the military. The only item that represented a larger share of the budget was debt service. Yesterday, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute ranked Pakistan the 10th largest arms importer in the world in the past five years. Locked in a reactionary strategic conflict with India that has led to four total wars and countless war crises, including in 2016 and 2019, Islamabad is expanding its nuclear arsenal and stockpile of high-tech missiles to give it the ability to shower unimaginable. destruction on Indian cities.

