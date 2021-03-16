Boris Johnson to visit India in April as UK aims to counter China: report









ANI |

Update: March 16, 2021 6:50 AM IS

London [UK], March 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in April to increase UK opportunities in the region and create a democratic counterweight to China, Reuters reported.

In a bid to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region while preserving its close ties with the United States, the British government will outline the country’s defense and foreign policy priorities after Brexit on Tuesday.

Calling the Indo-Pacific “increasingly the geopolitical center of the world,” the government also highlighted a deployment of British planes to the region ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s previously postponed visit to India in April, reported Reuters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was supposed to be the main guest on Republic Day, but due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the UK and the spread of a new strain, he canceled his visit. Johnson is due to visit India in April.

Relations between the UK and China have become strained over issues such as Hong Kong, the COVID-19 pandemic and have also deprived Huawei of an active role in the UK 5G network.

The potential deployment of the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carriers is also expected to increase military tensions in the South China Sea.

The Reuters report also mentioned that Johnson will focus “on the UK’s place in the world and its ability to seize the opportunities ahead.”

Britain will also play two influential roles this year: hosting the first post-pandemic G7 summit in June and the COP26 climate conference in November.

Since completing its exit from the European Union at the end of last year after an acrimonious divorce, Johnson’s government has promised that the “integrated review” will show that Britain still has weight over the world stage and will define a new era for the country.

The 100-page document will be scrutinized for concrete action showing how the government will hold on to Johnson’s rhetoric at a time when the country struggles to cope with the realities of Brexit and has suffered more deaths than its COVID peers- 19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

A preview statement from Tuesday’s report listed “the importance of the UK’s relationship with the US” alongside the defense of democracy and human rights, and protection against terrorism as fundamental components of British policy.

Britain is seeking a trade deal with the United States and being reassured of its place in President Joe Biden’s international priorities. (ANI)







