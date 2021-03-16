Jokowi Fires Senior Pertamina Officials Over TKDN, Here Is BPK Recommendation

IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) fired a senior official from PT Pertamina (Persero) some time ago due to the use of imported goods which had an effect on the domestic component level (TKDN). To prevent this from happening again, the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) made two recommendations to SOEs in implementing TKDN in enterprises.

According to Roely Kadir, director of infrastructure supervision, land use planning and transport at BPKP, one of his recommendations relates to the use of TKDN as key performance indicators (KPI) in BUMN.

The recommendation follows public companies that have not included TKDN as a key performance indicator for director performance in recent years. Until the end of the audit, to be precise at the end of 2020, the BPKP proposed that the Ministry of Public Enterprises (BUMN) formulate the TKDN as an indicator to measure the use of national products and services.

“So, the audit of several found that when Pertamina’s board had not yet determined which TKDN was the target of directors, finally at the end of 2020 it was determined, directors had to reach l ‘Content percentage target,’ Roely said in an interview with MNC Portal Indonesia on Monday (3/15/2021).

Not only the KPI, the work plan and the budget of the company (RKAP) are also recommendations of the BPKP. In its findings, over the past few years, a number of companies have not included TKDN as an important point in the discussion of the company’s RKAP.

In fact, BPKP considers TKDN to be an important point in the formulation of RKAP. Agus Puruhitaarga PW, the director of supervision of BPKP’s energy and mining business entity, noted that the absence of TKDN in the company’s work plan and budget caused the BUMN ministry or the government struggles to measure the board’s commitment to increasing the use of local content or products and services.

Nevertheless, this question was submitted by BPKP to the Ministry of BUMN as a shareholder of the company to follow.

“We transmit that it must be discussed in the RKAP. This will later be endorsed by the shareholders and the ministry of BUMN. And it is also inter-ministerial, and this, if it does not appear in the RKAP, it is As stated that there is this KPI, the success of a company is reflected in the goals. the goal achieved by the board of directors, “Agus told MNC Portal Indonesia.

In the process, the BPKP’s findings were also submitted to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Especially for TKDN which is an important point of the Pertamina RKAP, it was followed in the formulation of the RKAP 2021. This was discussed by the company at the end of 2020.

“Continuing to highlight the end of 2020 meeting and discussing the 2021 budget, we now convey that the RKAP 2021 is discussing TKDN. And the second is to determine the content of the local directors, to be one of the measures,” he said.

Although the BPKP noted two problems in the audit results, in particular for Pertamina, for three consecutive years, the company recorded the achievement of the TKDN which was quite optimal compared to the target set in the regulation Government (PP) issue 29 of 2018 regarding industrial empowerment. Where, the increase in TKDN by BUMN must reach more than 25 percent.

In 2017 Pertamina’s TKDN reached 56.06%, in 2018 achievement was 38.17% and 2019 was 43.16%. Then in 2020, the Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan asked the BPKP to again carry out an internal audit of Pertamina.

“In 2020, we will not perform as in 2019, but during a meeting with Pak Luhut, we were asked to carry out an audit of the implementation of the TKDN in Pertamina directly on several projects, notably in Kalimantan and Cilacap . These two are what we took, “he said. (RAMA)