Sri Lanka’s war on terrorism: burqa ban, draconian law, ‘de-radicalization’





Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara said on Saturday that the government would ban the burqa soon. He said he approved the proposal which now requires Cabinet and Parliament approval.

If the ban is passed Mahinda Rajapaksa’s government will likely have a two-thirds majority in parliament, Sri Lanka will be one of a handful of non-Muslim countries, mostly in Europe, where clothing will be banned.

2 years after the Easter attacks

In Sri Lanka, where Muslims make up less than 10% of the 21 million population, they speak mainly Tamil and are mainly engaged in commerce and commerce, the burqa ban precedes the troubled second anniversary of the Easter bombings of 2019.

Earlier this year, a government rule that Muslims who died from Covid-19 could not be buried led community leaders to go to court. They lost, but the outrage this sparked among Muslim countries led to rethinking. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also addressed the issue publicly ahead of his visit. Against international criticism from the UN Human Rights Council on the Tamil issue, the government has since authorized the burials.

A presidential commission of inquiry set up to investigate six suicide bombings in churches and hotels in Colombo and two other locations across the country, killing 260 people, has delivered its report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. But even as the Church urged the government to make the report public, the president appointed a committee of cabinet ministers to study the report.

The committee was asked to identify the overall process, including the measures to be taken by various bodies and authorities such as parliament, justice, prosecution, security forces, state intelligence services and implementing recommendations as stipulated by the PCoI to prevent this from happening again. a national disaster of such magnitude, according to Sri Lankan media.

Along with the burqa ban, Weerasekara announced that the government would close 1,000 madrasas. The government has also armed itself with new regulations under the draconian Terrorism Prevention Act to detain for up to two years for the purpose of deradicalization of anyone suspected of harboring extremist ideas or spreading religious hatred, community or ethnic.

In the aftermath of the Easter attacks, the Sri Lankan government temporarily banned the niqab, a face mask worn by some Muslim women, although it worded it ambiguously as a ban on all face masks.

The burqa ban is officially linked to national security and Islamist extremism.

Weerasekara said that the burqa is something that directly affects our national security… it only happened in Sri Lanka recently. It is a symbol of their religious extremism.

The ban is likely to increase the feeling among Sri Lankan Muslims that they are collectively being punished for the actions of a few in the community. The leader of the terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi claimed responsibility for the attacks days after they took place.

Women’s groups protested at the time against the temporary niqab ban as double discrimination against a religion and against women. There is no community decree in Sri Lanka requiring Muslim women to wear a burqa. In fact, few Sri Lankan Muslim women wear it, although more are wearing it now than before. But for those who do, as in many other places around the world, it’s a matter of personal choice based on identity, or just modesty.

Buddhist-Muslim tensions

The Easter attacks and subsequent alteration of Muslims undermined a minority community that was once seen as better integrated into the national and political mainstream than the Tamils. But even before the deadly attacks, the Muslim community was faced intermittently with targeting by extremist organizations claiming to represent the Buddhist majority such as Bodhu Bala Sena, Sinhala Ravaya, Sinhala and Mahason Balaya.

The BBS is the most powerful of these groups as President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapaksa have joined forces. Campaigns by these groups focused on the wearing of the hijab, burqa and niqab by Muslim women, and halal labeling on food packaging, and led to many tensions between the two communities, in particular in post-war Sri Lanka. Several riots against Muslims have taken place over the past decade.

Follow Switzerland

The announcement of the burqa ban in Sri Lanka came in the wake of Switzerland’s March 8 ban on clothing, which came after a national referendum. In a clear statement, the UN Human Rights Council criticized the Swiss ban as discriminatory and deeply regrettable.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement: Vague justifications for how wearing a face mask would constitute a threat to the safety, health or rights of others cannot be considered a legitimate reason for such an invasion. restriction of fundamental freedoms.

He added that following a political advertising campaign with a strong xenophobic connotation, Switzerland joins the small number of countries where active discrimination against Muslim women is now sanctioned by law, which is profoundly regrettable.

Other countries that have banned the burqa are the Netherlands, Denmark and France.

