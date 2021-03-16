Dear President Widodo, be honest with Papua about military operations

NOTICE: By Theo Hesegem in Wamena, Papua

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has visited two of the Melanesian provinces, Papua and West Papua, in the easternmost part of Indonesia on several occasions.

However, the working visits made by the Head of State to the territory of Papua did not in fact produce the results expected by the indigenous Papuan.

The President always gives priority to infrastructure, while the hopes of indigenous Papuans have been that the President will take seriously the handling and resolution of cases of alleged human rights violations in Papua.

The visit of the Head of State is only ceremonial. It is as if the father is coming and the child is happy. He does not have good intentions in resolving cases of alleged human rights violations in Papua.

The president always puts the interests of the nation and the state first, and never thinks of the interests of “humanity”. He should see that the real interests of Papuans are self-esteem and dignity.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Papua continues to take its toll. As president, he should think about the people who suffer losses and also the refugees who have now lost their leader.

As the executive director of the Papua Justice and Human Integrity Foundation and a global advocate for human rights, I would say that the capacities of a president are very limited and immeasurable, even though he has served for two periods as a President of the Republic of Indonesia.

In our meetings with the President, he was aware that during all this time, the conflict in Papua continues to claim many victims. It appears that the president is unable to deal with and resolve cases of alleged human rights violations in Papua Land.

Indonesia always focuses on the strength of the military apparatus in Papua, which is why it always sends inorganic troops to conduct military operations.

According to the president, sending thousands of troops to Papua is seen as a solution to Papua’s problem, and so the human rights violations in Papua will end. I think the conflict will increase dramatically.

Does this president not have solutions and policies?

In my opinion, no. The president seems incapable and he has no new policies and no initiatives against violence that just negatively impact civil society as its own citizens. He sits down in a soft, comfortable chair and simply orders the commander and chief of police to send troops to West Papua.

As a citizen of this country, I am ashamed that the President’s policy to always send extraordinary numbers of troops to Papua, thousands of Indonesian Military (TNI) and Police (POLRI) forces have now occupied the land of Papua.

We know that several countries around the world have highlighted Indonesian and human rights violations. However, the president did not take this projector seriously, perhaps because he considered it an ordinary thing.

Thus, the situation of human rights violations in Papua is not taken seriously and resolved with the heart.

Law enforcement operations?

President Widodo must explain the state of the conflict in Papua to the Papuan people and the international community.

Is this a military operation or a law enforcement operation? So that Papuans and international observers can clearly know.

The reason the president has to explain these two things is that the state of the conflict in Tanah Papua is not yet clear, although law enforcement officials often say that operations in Nduga and Intan Jaya are intended to the police.

This situation is of great concern because civilians who do not have weapons and who do not have any problems are still victims. Therefore, it has a serious impact on indigenous Papuans who are going through an extraordinary humanitarian crisis, and almost every time there are casualties.

Failures and bad operations

Previously, we knew that the operations in the regencies of Nduga and Intan Jaya were law enforcement operations. However, law enforcement operations failed.

Indonesian military and police law enforcement operations have failed to stop Egianus Kogoya and his friends who allegedly carried out the Mount Kabo massacre on December 2, 2018, so far – three months in 2021.

The abilities and actions of the officers are actually worse in the process of finding suspects of the Free Papua Organization (OPM). To this day, we have never heard that the group led by Egianus Kogoya and his friends has been arrested and treated.

Where are the thousands of soldiers who have been posted to Papua?

The law enforcement process did not go well according to the expectations of the Indonesian government.

Those suspected of being OPMs were immediately executed on the spot and TNI members only submitted evidence to the police without being accompanied by the arrested person.

Is it through the presentation of evidence without the person that the law enforcement process can be carried out.

The TNI / POLRI military apparatus needs to learn professional law enforcement processes, so that law enforcement on the ground can be carried out in accordance with the mechanisms or laws in effect in Indonesia.

The arrested civilians were shot, then the authorities put the weapon on their chest or body to show that it belonged to them, then the TNI apparatus handed over only the evidence – the pistol – to the forces of the order.

Law enforcement officials dare not prove in an honest and fair investigation that the guns actually belonged to the OPM or were made by agents on the ground.

Missing serial numbers on firearms

The law enforcement process is very important, so anyone who has committed a violation of the law should be treated according to the applicable law in Indonesia.

The confiscation of evidence of weapons in the hands of the OPM was a success of the TNI / POLRI apparatus, only the weapons in question could not be proven in the process of law enforcement.

For example, the police, as law enforcement, can prove with the serial number of the pistol or weapon seized in the hands of the OPM to be able to prove it with the serial number registered in each institution. police or military. This is because all weapons and pistols used by TNI and POLRI officers have been officially registered with their respective institutions.

Thus, the serial number of the weapon must be proven. If the serial number of the weapon or pistol is not registered, it means that the weapon or pistol belongs to the OPM.

Then, in the process of verifying the serial numbers of weapons and pistols registered with the military institution or POLRI, this means that there has been manipulation on the ground by the authorities.

For this reason, proving the number of a weapon is very important, but to my knowledge the authorities as law enforcement have never done so. A serious failure.

This is why I contend that the operations in Nduga and Intan Jaya are law enforcement operations that failed and went awry.

The president does not respect the citizens

President Widodo does not respect his own people, who to this day, the indigenous Papuan people, as citizens, have always been victims of violence, but a president simply chooses to remain silent.

As a human rights defender, I am very disappointed with the attitude of a president who does not protect civilians, the indigenous Papuan, as citizens who have the right to live and to be free.

The president also does not respect the international community which still demands free access to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights and foreign journalists to enter Papua.

Perhaps, according to the president, the humanitarian crisis in Papua is seen as an ordinary thing, not an extraordinary thing, so Jakarta is still sending troops to conduct military operations in Papua.

Honorable President, as a defender of human rights in Papua, I am very surprised and sad at the attitude of a president who always sends troops using warships to rely on Jayapura for military operations in Papua.

I ask you, Mr President Widodo, to kindly inform us, as the Papuan region, of the sending of troops in such large numbers.

If indeed Papua has been designated as an area of ​​emergency military operations, we must know! Being honest is an important part of the presidency.

Theo Hesegem is the Executive Director of the Papua Justice and Human Integrity Foundation and a global human rights defender. This article was written in the Asia-Pacific report.