Poyuono on the president for 3 periods: Jokowi is not sure of winning
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Frame Gerindra partyArief Poyuono called the president Joko Widodoit is not certain to win back if the presidential term passes from two to three terms.
In fact, he says, Jokowi also doesn’t necessarily want to run as a presidential candidate in the 2024 election if the rules for someone acting as president are changed.
“If the amendment is Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution regarding the triple presidential term, it is not certain that if Jokowi advances he can win again later,” Poyuono said in his statement on Monday ( 15/3).
He doesn’t understand why Jokowi says offering a three-term term is like a slap in the face. According to him, the proposal to change the presidential term is a legitimate business.
“My suggestion for a three-term presidential term does not mean that Jokowi can become president again even if he comes forward later, it all depends on who will vote later,” Poyuono added.
Poyuono explained that the maximum term of office of a president should be changed to three terms because the Indonesian people are used to a democratic monarchical system.
According to him, the maximum term of a person to become president that is currently in effect is a rule of the United States constitution that was adopted by Amien Rais when he was president of the MPR.
“In fact, yes, the United States has a very different political landscape, the condition of its people, of its parties with Indonesia,” Poyuono said.
He believes that limiting the presidency to a maximum of two terms is not appropriate in Indonesia as it can render the government formed after the elections ineffective and slow development in Indonesia.
Gerindra Party cadre Arief Poyuono said Jokowi would not necessarily want to move forward in the 2024 election if the rules of the presidency were changed. (CNN Indonesia / Feri Agus Setyawan)
According to him, the system in place since the Reformation era has occupied the president-elect in managing the political parties that have supported him and in promoting corruption within the government.
He also revealed that history has recorded that the Indonesian people are used to being led by a president with a term of more than two terms or similar to a monarchical system.
“As long as the king, his family and his acolytes do not make the people difficult, the people will not revolt or will not want to change the king. Note, since the era of democratization and the two terms of the presidency, The amount of Indonesian debt has accrued from the time of the Sukarno and Soeharto tablets and not in proportion to the progress of the community, ”Poyuono said.
Recently, there has been talk of extending the presidency into three periods. The question was originally raised by Amien Rais.
It is he who picks up the political signals or the scenarios that lead to the re-election of President Joko Widodo for a maximum of three terms.
Amien was wary of efforts by a number of parties to publish rule of law articles so that President Joko Widodo could return to leadership in three terms.
“Will we let him, by tracing the current regime, force entry of articles so that they can be elected a third time,” Amien said via his personal Instagram account on Saturday (3/13).
In 2019, Jokowi responded to this speech. He refused to have the presidential term changed to three terms or a maximum of 15 years in the proposed amendments to the 1945 Constitution.
Jokowi said the three-term nominee seemed to want to slap himself.
“Some say the president is elected for three terms. There are three [maknanya] in my opinion: One, want to slap my face; the second wanted to find a face, even though I already had a face; the third wants to complicate things, ”Jokowi said during a conversation with reporters at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday (2/12).
