Police could patrol nightclubs to protect women | Police

Plainclothes police could patrol bars and nightclubs in England and Wales, as part of plans to protect women from predatory offenders, it has been reported, after peers forced the Prime Minister’s arm.

The government had opposed an amendment to its domestic violence bill that would create a national registry of stalkers, but the House of Lords voted on Monday night to send it back to MPs for review. Within minutes, Boris Johnson announced a series of immediate measures to improve safety.

Among them is the pilots’ extension of a program in which uniformed and plainclothes officers seek to actively identify predatory and suspect offenders overnight. The measures follow a meeting of the government task force on crime and justice chaired by the prime minister.

Called Project Vigilant, the program may involve officers frequenting areas around plainclothes clubs and bars, as well as increased police patrols when people leave at closing time.

Other measures unveiled by Downing Street include doubling the Safer Streets fund to 45 million, which provides neighborhood measures such as better lighting and video surveillance.

No 10 also said ministers were determined to work with police forces and with police and crime commissioners to ensure measures were more focused on preventing sexual violence. Boris Johnson said this could mean settlement measures in parks and routes used by women to return home.

But Labor MP Stella Creasy said that while she would not oppose the plans and any improvement in street lighting would be welcome, they largely missed the point.

Sarah Everard was not on a night out, so the idea that putting plainclothes police in nightclubs will solve this problem doesn’t recognize that women are mistreated, assaulted, intimidated in all kinds of places, he said. she said Tuesday on BBC Radio 4s Today. .

Ask the women who have recently gone for a run in broad daylight in their parks about their experiences and you will see part of the magnitude of the challenge. And what strikes me is that 80% of women say they have been victims of sexual harassment in public spaces but, in these surveys, 90% of them say they never report it because they do not believe that something will change.

She called for misogyny to become a hate crime so that existing crimes such as sexual harassment, abuse and bullying can be reported and recorded as such, so that we can establish problem location patterns for assist the police in the way they investigate these issues.

Creasy noted that certain forces, like the Nottinghamshire police, are already doing so with some success.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab admitted there was more to do, telling Sky News: I think it is appalling that women still suffer from fear, intimidation, threats and I say that as a son, husband and brother of a sister.

Of course we have all got it and I think the vast majority of men will feel it as well as recognizing that women are the ones who face this issue the most in society and that we all very personally want to see the streets safe so that women can walk at night. .

In an attempt to illustrate how seriously ministers are taking the issue, Raab has claimed the government is increasing the number of police officers by 20,000, although in reality this is old policy that will only do replace the 20,000 or so police officers suppressed by the Conservatives since 2010..

And he said the government had passed two pieces of legislation in the House of Commons to increase sentences, although ministers opposed the amendment to strengthen the domestic violence bill with a stalker registry.

Project Vigilant was originally started in 2019 by Thames Valley Police and last year won a Crime Prevention Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.