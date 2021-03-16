Sandiaga said the decision to open the doors to foreign tourists was in Jokowi’s hands





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said the government’s decision to open the doors to foreign tourists or foreign tourists was in the hands of President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi. Currently, the government is still finalizing its mechanisms at ministerial and institutional level. “The meeting will take place after the President’s visit to Bali tomorrow (Tuesday March 16), we will have a coordination meeting with the ministries and institutions concerned.” The final will be brought to the level of leadership to be decided, “he said. declared in the Tempo Instagram Live program, Monday March 15, 2021. Sandi ensures that the plan to open doors to tourists in the covid-free corridor or the covid-free zone takes into account health factors. The government, he said, would consider increasing positive corona cases while stepping up testing, monitoring and management of Covid-19. The plan to open the doors for foreign tourists has been under discussion since 2020. Originally, the covid-free corridor would be completed in March 2021. However, as a new variant of the corona virus emerged in Indonesia, the government decided to delay the plan. “We don’t want to make hasty decisions,” Sandi said. He said Indonesia will only return to accept foreign tourists when the situation is right. However, the project to open a tourist corridor is considered a strategic step. Several countries, Sandi said, announced the opening of doors for foreign tourists on July 1, 2021. “In fact, from the point of view of our vaccinations first,” he said. As a first step, the government is preparing Bali to become a pilot site for the free covid corridor. Across the entire Island of the Gods, only two points will be tested for foreign tourists, namely Nusa Penida and Ubud – which are currently classified as areas with a green zone. Once the trial phase was completed, Sandiaga opened up the possibility of opening free covid lanes in several countries offering direct flights to destination destinations, such as Riau and Lombok Islands. Read: Jokowi talks about hatred of foreign products, Sandiaga: this is a wake-up call







