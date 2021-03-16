Boris Johnson warned of ’17 billion black holes’ hours before major defense statement

Boris Johnson has been warned of a black hole in military funding of up to $ 17 billion as he prepares to make a major statement in the Commons.

The Prime Minister will deliver an important speech in the House of Commons today, Tuesday, March 16, outlining the findings of the so-called Integrated Review.

It has been touted as the most significant overhaul of UK defense strategy since the Cold War.

Yet hours before his speech, the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) accused defense officials of drawing up a 10-year military equipment and capabilities plan with a funding black hole.

And they say it’s potentially as big as $ 17 billion.

In addition, MPs said the Defense Ministry faces additional cost pressures, estimated at more than $ 20 billion, to develop future defense capabilities not yet included in the plan.

The PAC did not hold back.

In its Defense Equipment Plan 20202030 report released today, the PAC said the financial situation was very destabilizing for defense and was not expected to continue.

Four months ago, in November, Boris Johnson announced a $ 16.5 billion increase in defense spending over four years to fund military modernization.

This included advancements in cyber and space technology.

However, committee chair Meg Hillier said the extra money risked being entirely swallowed up by budget shortfalls.

Labor MP said: The outgoing Defense Ministry permanent secretary (Sir Stephen Lovegrove, ready to take on the role of national security adviser) has made it clear in our inquiry that the new $ 16.5 billion regulation is funding defense is not added to a balanced budget. and quite simply, in his words, not all will pass on a new and revolutionary kit.

At first glance, all of it potentially engulfed by the black hole of up to $ 17.4 billion in funding at the center of our defense capabilities, and Sir Stephen was equally clear on the capability cuts that will need to occur for the UK looks forward to everything. improvements.

What is essential is that this new money is not simply eaten up, once again, by the constant and debilitating time and budget overruns that have eroded our national defense and security for years.

The committee report warns against difficult choices regarding the implementation of the equipment plan.

With the 2020-2030 plan not affordable, the ministry must make tough choices to reduce existing funding gaps, including divesting into capabilities it decides it no longer needs, MPs said.

The committee recommends that, within three months of the publication of the integrated review, the Ministry of Defense ensure full transparency on the allocation of additional funds, including divestment decisions and how the new funds will be used. to fill existing deficits.

They noted that the capital plan was unaffordable for the fourth year in a row and said safeguards were still needed to protect long-term spending on defense investments against inflation.

The department’s central estimate of the funding gap for capital projects over the 2020-2030 period was 7.3 billion, but that figure could reach 17.4 billion if certain risks materialize, according to the committees report.

The department also faces significant additional cost pressures estimated at around $ 20 billion to develop future military capabilities not yet included in the plan, alongside greater financial pressures to maintain the defense fleet. .

We are extremely frustrated with the inability of departments to develop an affordable program and break the cycle of short-term financial management.

It is of great concern that the department seems to have come to terms with the fact that there is some inevitability in the financial problems facing the department.