Connect with us

Politics

Boris Johnson warned of ’17 billion black holes’ hours before major defense statement

Avatar

Published

19 hours ago

on

By


Boris Johnson has been warned of a black hole in military funding of up to $ 17 billion as he prepares to make a major statement in the Commons.

The Prime Minister will deliver an important speech in the House of Commons today, Tuesday, March 16, outlining the findings of the so-called Integrated Review.

It has been touted as the most significant overhaul of UK defense strategy since the Cold War.

Yet hours before his speech, the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) accused defense officials of drawing up a 10-year military equipment and capabilities plan with a funding black hole.

And they say it’s potentially as big as $ 17 billion.

In addition, MPs said the Defense Ministry faces additional cost pressures, estimated at more than $ 20 billion, to develop future defense capabilities not yet included in the plan.

The PAC did not hold back.

In its Defense Equipment Plan 20202030 report released today, the PAC said the financial situation was very destabilizing for defense and was not expected to continue.

Four months ago, in November, Boris Johnson announced a $ 16.5 billion increase in defense spending over four years to fund military modernization.

This included advancements in cyber and space technology.

However, committee chair Meg Hillier said the extra money risked being entirely swallowed up by budget shortfalls.

Labor MP said: The outgoing Defense Ministry permanent secretary (Sir Stephen Lovegrove, ready to take on the role of national security adviser) has made it clear in our inquiry that the new $ 16.5 billion regulation is funding defense is not added to a balanced budget. and quite simply, in his words, not all will pass on a new and revolutionary kit.

At first glance, all of it potentially engulfed by the black hole of up to $ 17.4 billion in funding at the center of our defense capabilities, and Sir Stephen was equally clear on the capability cuts that will need to occur for the UK looks forward to everything. improvements.

What is essential is that this new money is not simply eaten up, once again, by the constant and debilitating time and budget overruns that have eroded our national defense and security for years.

The committee report warns against difficult choices regarding the implementation of the equipment plan.

With the 2020-2030 plan not affordable, the ministry must make tough choices to reduce existing funding gaps, including divesting into capabilities it decides it no longer needs, MPs said.

The committee recommends that, within three months of the publication of the integrated review, the Ministry of Defense ensure full transparency on the allocation of additional funds, including divestment decisions and how the new funds will be used. to fill existing deficits.

They noted that the capital plan was unaffordable for the fourth year in a row and said safeguards were still needed to protect long-term spending on defense investments against inflation.

The department’s central estimate of the funding gap for capital projects over the 2020-2030 period was 7.3 billion, but that figure could reach 17.4 billion if certain risks materialize, according to the committees report.

The department also faces significant additional cost pressures estimated at around $ 20 billion to develop future military capabilities not yet included in the plan, alongside greater financial pressures to maintain the defense fleet. .

We are extremely frustrated with the inability of departments to develop an affordable program and break the cycle of short-term financial management.

It is of great concern that the department seems to have come to terms with the fact that there is some inevitability in the financial problems facing the department.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: