Politics
Response to Boris Johnson’s comments on the Parthenon marbles
Culture Minister Lina Mendoni has contacted international associations for the reunification of the Parthenon sculptures to inform them of the positions expressed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and to propose measures to inform Johnson and the British public that possession of the sculptures by the British Museum is illegal. , according to a ministry announcement Monday.
The minister’s letter prompted a swift response from national associations, as well as the International Association for the Reunification of Parthenon Sculptures, the Culture Ministry press release said.
He noted that the letter was inspired by an interview the British Prime Minister gave to the newspaper Your Nea, in which he reiterated the position that the sculptures were legally acquired by Lord Elgin on the basis of the laws of the time and that the trustees of the British Museum were therefore their legal owner.
In her response, Ms Mendoni said Johnson does not appear to be aware of the latest evidence showing that the British Museum does not legitimately own the sculptures:
“After careful consideration of the statements made by the British Prime Minister, Mr Boris Johnson, it is clear that he has not been properly informed by the relevant public services in his country of new historical data concerning, which shows that ‘There was never a legitimate acquisition of the Parthenon sculptures by Lord Elgin and, therefore, the British Museum never legitimately acquired the sculptures. The Department for Culture and Sport can provide the documentary evidence necessary to inform the British people that the British Museum illegally possesses the sculptures.
“For Greece, the British Museum does not have the rightful ownership or possession of the sculptures. The Parthenon, as a symbol of UNESCO and Western civilization, reflects universal values. We all have an obligation to work in this direction. “
Following the Minister’s presentation, the President of the International Association for the Reunification of Parthenon Sculptures, Christiane Tytgat, congratulated Mendoni on her swift response:
“This proves, once again, that despite Prime Minister Johnson having studied the classics extensively, we still have a lot of work to do to educate people, even here in Greece, because they don’t know exactly how. what it is. do we ask to be sent back and are not aware of the precise circumstances of his looting. And we will! … Neither Athens nor Rome were built in a day… ”
The honorary president of the international association, Louis Godart, congratulated and expressed his “deep gratitude” to Mendoni for his “wonderful response to Boris Johnson” and pledged to continue the fight for the return of the “sculptures of Pheidias and I have no doubts that we will be successful in the long term. “
The vice-chairman of the UK Committee for the Reunification of Parthenon Sculptures, Paul Cartledge, also thanked the minister for the speed of her response.
Below is a message from Parthenon Marbles activist Don Morgan Nielsen of Lefas Humanitas:
Just because Boris Johnson says something is “perfectly legal” doesn’t necessarily make it so. In fact, the opposite often turns out to be the case. So while UK prime ministers claim legal ownership is not surprising, it is not something to be taken at face value. When someone protests so strongly against the legality of their actions or acquisitions, it is usually a sign that more careful consideration is needed.
Hartwig Fischer, the director of the British Museum, used identical words two years ago when asked the same question about the provenance and legal status of Marbles. Boris Johnson is simply reading the British Museums playbook, which has evolved over time, from British Imperial condescension of the Greeks’ ability to take good care of the collection to their claim that the plundered sculptures now make part of a different story and really belong to a museum. from and for the world (which is right in London).
If the British Museum really and truly wants to plead this case on its legal merits, then this is a confrontation Greece should no longer avoid. This is not a case for UK courts but for the most appropriate international forum, quite possibly the International Court of Justice, to be considered in accordance with established and emerging principles of customary international law. This has never been done before in the name of the Parthenon Marbles, and Britain is assuming that Greece does not have the will, resources or determination to take this course of action. But they are wrong. Lawyers, jurists, academics and researchers specializing in Ottoman archives, including renowned international human rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson QC, have repeatedly demonstrated that nothing in this case was perfectly legal. In particular:
A) By the time of Parliament’s purchase of the Marbles in 1816, Lord Mansfield had already articulated the founding principles of British commercial law, according to which any transaction facilitated by corruption is considered null, void and illegal, while the Duke of Wellington in 1815 pleaded for the return of Napoleon’s “stolen objects”.
B) There was no evidence or record of Lord Elgin’s “ownership” of the Marbles, and certainly no records of sale or purchase. Elgin himself admitted this when testifying before the 1816 House of Commons Special Committee convened to consider the case. In response to a question from a member of Parliament: Didn’t you keep a copy of an authorization for your own satisfaction ?, Elgin replied No, I never did. In addition, lead counsel for the committee, Sergeant MP Best, concluded that these logs were brought into the country in violation of good faith. And while there is no record of explicit authorization to remove such sculptures from the temples of the Acropolis, and no legal documents proving the purchase or ownership, there is extensive written correspondence between Elgin and his people at Athens attesting to the corruption of the local Ottomans. officials for several years. Nonetheless, faced with a fait accompli, Parliament decided to make the most of a bad situation by buying these unique sculptures cheaply and enacting legislation to try and retroactively legalize what most people at the time. saw it as an extremely questionable transaction – both ethically and legally.
C) The relevant codes of Ottoman law (sharia) that applied in the time of the Elgins to the antiquities and monuments of Greece and other occupied lands were called Ibrah. This set of laws, rules and traditions (the 19th century equivalent of the current law on cultural heritage) formally prohibited the removal of pieces from sanctuaries or historic monuments. Exceptions to these laws could only be made through an official firman, which in turn could only be issued by the Sultan himself. All firmans have been recorded in the meticulously comprehensive Ottoman archives in Constantinople, but there is no record of a firman applying to the Acropolis monuments in Athens. Elgin succeeded in obtaining a letter from a friendly vizier in Constantinople, but it was not a firman, and he did not give permission to partially dismantle the temples of the Acropolis and remove their sculptural decoration.
D) Robert Adair, Lord Elgin’s successor as British Ambassador to the Sublime Porte (the Sultan and his court), wrote to Elgin shortly after taking office: I must inform Your Lordship that the Porte has absolutely denied that you have any property in these marbles. .
E) Modern treaties and case law also point in the same direction.
The law’s trajectory is firmly on the side of protection, repatriation, reunification and restitution in cases where important cultural heritage is removed in unfair and questionable circumstances. Greece was under occupation at the time of the removal of the sculptures by Elgins, and throughout the 200 years since gaining independence, she has called for their return. The keys to Greece’s ancient history are waiting to be reunited in the Acropolis Msueum, where they will complement the significance and global significance of the Parthenons.
These are legal points and principles. However, the strongest principles, from which the laws of a nation are derived, are moral and ethical principles, which embody what people consider to be just and just. Rather than allowing Boris Johnson to have the final say on legal ownership of the Parthenon Marbles, let us recall Lord Mansfield’s exhortation:
Justice be done, even though the heavens are falling.
