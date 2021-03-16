Response to Boris Johnson’s comments on the Parthenon marbles

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni has contacted international associations for the reunification of the Parthenon sculptures to inform them of the positions expressed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and to propose measures to inform Johnson and the British public that possession of the sculptures by the British Museum is illegal. , according to a ministry announcement Monday.

The minister’s letter prompted a swift response from national associations, as well as the International Association for the Reunification of Parthenon Sculptures, the Culture Ministry press release said.

He noted that the letter was inspired by an interview the British Prime Minister gave to the newspaper Your Nea, in which he reiterated the position that the sculptures were legally acquired by Lord Elgin on the basis of the laws of the time and that the trustees of the British Museum were therefore their legal owner.

In her response, Ms Mendoni said Johnson does not appear to be aware of the latest evidence showing that the British Museum does not legitimately own the sculptures:

“After careful consideration of the statements made by the British Prime Minister, Mr Boris Johnson, it is clear that he has not been properly informed by the relevant public services in his country of new historical data concerning, which shows that ‘There was never a legitimate acquisition of the Parthenon sculptures by Lord Elgin and, therefore, the British Museum never legitimately acquired the sculptures. The Department for Culture and Sport can provide the documentary evidence necessary to inform the British people that the British Museum illegally possesses the sculptures.

“For Greece, the British Museum does not have the rightful ownership or possession of the sculptures. The Parthenon, as a symbol of UNESCO and Western civilization, reflects universal values. We all have an obligation to work in this direction. “

Following the Minister’s presentation, the President of the International Association for the Reunification of Parthenon Sculptures, Christiane Tytgat, congratulated Mendoni on her swift response:

“This proves, once again, that despite Prime Minister Johnson having studied the classics extensively, we still have a lot of work to do to educate people, even here in Greece, because they don’t know exactly how. what it is. do we ask to be sent back and are not aware of the precise circumstances of his looting. And we will! … Neither Athens nor Rome were built in a day… ”

The honorary president of the international association, Louis Godart, congratulated and expressed his “deep gratitude” to Mendoni for his “wonderful response to Boris Johnson” and pledged to continue the fight for the return of the “sculptures of Pheidias and I have no doubts that we will be successful in the long term. “

The vice-chairman of the UK Committee for the Reunification of Parthenon Sculptures, Paul Cartledge, also thanked the minister for the speed of her response.

Below is a message from Parthenon Marbles activist Don Morgan Nielsen of Lefas Humanitas: