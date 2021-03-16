Boris Johnson lifts ceiling on UK nuclear warhead stockpile

Boris Johnson is set to increase the cap on Britain’s stockpile of Trident nuclear warheads, ending three decades of phased disarmament, it has been reported.

The government’s integrated review of security, defense, development and foreign policy will increase the limit from 180 to 260 warheads, according to a leaked copy obtained by the Guardian.

The newspaper said it was paving the way for a £ 10 billion rearmament in response to perceived threats from Russia and China.

UK stockpile ceiling of Trident nuclear warheads to be raised (James Glossop / The Times / PA)

Elsewhere, the review would warn that there is a “realistic possibility” that a terrorist group will launch a successful chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) attack by 2030.

The Prime Minister will present the results of the year-long inquiry – billed as the most radical reassessment of Britain’s place in the world since the end of the Cold War – in the Commons on Tuesday.

It should include the creation of a new state-of-the-art counterterrorism operations center to streamline the response of police and intelligence agencies to an attack.

It will also be a new “situation center” in the Cabinet Office similar to the situation room of the White House where Barack Obama was able to observe in real time the operation of American special forces to kill Osama bin Laden.

The Prime Minister will present the findings of the year-long inquiry to the Commons on Tuesday (Peter Morrison / PA)

The 100-page document – titled Global Britain in a Competitive Age – argues that the increased cap on nuclear warheads is “in recognition of the changing security environment” and “the growing range of technological and doctrinal threats. The Guardian said.

“Minimal, credible and independent nuclear deterrence, allocated to NATO’s defense, remains essential to guarantee our security and that of our allies,” said the review.

The review says Russia under Vladimir Putin poses an “active threat,” but the language on China is more measured, saying Beijing poses a “systemic challenge.”

According to The Times, which also obtained a copy of the leaked review, it says the UK will “not hesitate” to stand up for its values ​​and increase protection for critical infrastructure, such as the national grid, transport. and water supply.

However, in a section likely to alarm conservative hawks on China, it is also argued that the UK will need to pursue a positive economic relationship, including “deeper trade ties and more Chinese investment.”

Elsewhere, it marks a strategic “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific region, reflecting ministers’ view that it is increasingly becoming the “geopolitical center of the world”.

This shift will be underscored by the deployment of the HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group to the region on its first operational mission later this year.

It would also include a personal pledge from the prime minister to reduce foreign aid spending to 0.7% of national income “when the budget situation permits” following fierce criticism of cuts to Yemen and others. country.

In a House of Commons statement, Mr Johnson is expected to argue that while NATO remains the bedrock of UK security in the Euro-Atlantic region, the country can no longer count on an “increasing international” more outdated ”to protect its interests.

At a time when some countries seek to undermine the open and liberal international order that emerged after the Cold War, he should say that the UK must use “all the tools at our disposal” to ensure a world where democracies can. still thrive. .

He is expected to tell MEPs: ‘I am deeply optimistic about the UK’s place in the world and our ability to seize the opportunities ahead.

“The ingenuity of our citizens and the strength of our Union will combine with our international partnerships, modernized armed forces and a new green agenda, which will allow us to move forward with confidence as we shape the world of to come up.”

The publication comes after the Prime Minister in November announced a £ 16.5 billion increase in defense spending over the next four years, focusing on future space and cyber battlegrounds.

However, military leaders have made it clear that investing in new technology will mean reductions in some “industrial age” capabilities that will be presented in another Defense Ministry document next week.

The Army is expected to be the biggest loser, with the number of troops to be reduced by more than 10,000, while its Challenger 2 main battle tank fleet is expected to be reduced by a third and the Warrior Infantry Fighting Vehicle completely. took of.