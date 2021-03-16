



Boris Johnson will announce today that Britain is dramatically increasing its nuclear arsenal amid a threat of terrorist “dirty bombs”. It will signal a shift to a “stronger security and deterrence position”, which will see troops deployed abroad “more often and for longer periods”. The Prime Minister is also expected to use the publication of the Integrated Security, Defense and Foreign Policy Review to reaffirm his pledge to spend 0.7% of Britain’s income on aid. Boris Johnson will lay out a “ stronger security and deterrence stance ” which could see troops being sent overseas more regularly and for longer periods. The 100-page review, which leaked last night, will set out the government’s take on Britain’s place in the world after Brexit. He says: “We will move from defending the status quo within the post-Cold War international system to dynamically shaping the post-Covid order.” Defense spending will increase by $ 24 billion as the UK crosses the “new frontiers” of space and cyber warfare. The key points of the review are as follows: Britain must raise the maximum number of Trident nuclear warheads it can store by over 40%, from 180 to 260;

The terrorist threat against the UK, including Islamist and Northern Ireland-linked extremists, remains “far too real”;

There is a “realistic possibility” that terrorist groups could launch a successful attack involving chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons by 2030;

The UK should pursue a “positive trade and investment relationship” with China while protecting national security;

British bases in Kenya, Oman, Singapore, Cyprus, Gibraltar and Germany will be reorganized so that troops can respond more quickly to threats. The review also paves the way for reductions in conventional forces, with the RAF on the brink of losing 24 Typhoon jets and its 14 Super Hercules transport planes. The Navy would face the loss of two spearfishing frigates, HMS Montrose and HMS Monmouth, along with its 13 mine hunters, which are expected to be replaced by drones. And Army commanders should say goodbye to 10,000 soldiers, four infantry battalions, 77 tanks and 760 Warrior combat vehicles. The review is expected to signal a post-Brexit “ tilt ” towards the Indo-Pacific region. HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group to deploy to Indo-Pacific region as sources say ministers believe it is becoming ‘geopolitical center of the world’ Sources said ministers believe the region is increasingly becoming the “geopolitical center of the world.” This change will be underscored by the deployment of the HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group to the region on its first operational mission this year. The documents set out a commitment to protect Gibraltar and the Falklands. Defense debt ‘could wipe out $ 16 trillion for the budget’ Billions of pounds pledged for military equipment could be lost in a “funding black hole”. The MPs’ warning comes as Boris Johnson launches a long-awaited review of security, defense and foreign policy. The Prime Minister has pledged $ 16.5 billion for cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, unmanned aircraft and “directed energy” weapons. But the Commons public accounts committee said much of that money would be needed to pay for the kit already ordered by the Defense Department. He estimates that the top brass have accumulated debts of up to $ 17.4 billion on planes, ships and weapons. Meg Hillier, the Labor chair of the committee, said that could mean the $ 16.5 billion is ‘swallowed up in full’. The Defense Ministry said it had “obtained a substantial four-year settlement to restore financial viability.” The armed forces “will discourage and challenge incursions into British territorial waters off Gibraltar” and “maintain a permanent presence in the Falkland Islands, Ascension Island and British Indian Ocean Territory,” the documents say. The decision to pledge to restore the controversial UK foreign aid target comes just months after it was cut. Criticized for its wastefulness, it was reduced to 0.5% when reviewing Rishi Sunak’s spending last year. The Daily Mail revealed over the weekend that ministers were reneging on their pledge to change the law, which currently requires 0.7% spending. Instead, they are considering relying on a loophole that helps reduce the level of spending when finances are tight. Reducing the target will save about $ 4 billion, making the budget $ 10 billion. Mr Johnson’s decision to re-commit to the target publicly today suggests the reduction is likely to be very short-term. The integrated review, titled Global Britain in a Competitive Age, will also include the construction of a Cabinet Office-based White House-style situation room and a new counterterrorism operations center to improve the ability of authorities to respond to incidents. In today’s Commons, Mr Johnson is expected to say the UK must use ‘every tool at our disposal’ to ensure a world where democracies can still thrive at a time when some countries seek to undermine the open and liberal international order. He will tell MEPs: ‘I am deeply optimistic about the UK’s place in the world’. The Navy would face the loss of two spearfishing frigates, HMS Montrose and HMS Monmouth, along with its 13 mine hunters, which are expected to be replaced by drones. However, military leaders have made it clear that investing in new technologies will lead to a reduction in “industrial age” capabilities. This alarmed some MPs, including Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chairman of the defense committee. He told the House of Commons yesterday that the country is on the verge of seeing a “ shocking reduction ” of its conventional hard power in favor of new “ niche capabilities ”.

