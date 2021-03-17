Erdogan is upset … a Turkish official reveals that “Biden’s silence is long”.





Despite his recent efforts to calm the growing rhetoric he has been voicing, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan still appears to have failed to bridge the gap in Ankara-Washington relations. The Associated Press reported that the Turkish president’s apparent attempt to bridge the wedge in strained relations with America and its NATO allies has so far been met with complete silence by US President Joe Biden. Almost two months after taking office, Biden has not contacted Erdogan, which many Turkish officials see as a worrying sign. This deterioration in relations between the two sides in recent years has come after relations were seen as strategic for both sides due to differences over Syria, Turkish cooperation with Russia and, ultimately, naval interventions. Turkish people in the eastern Mediterranean, according to the agency. Officials described as destabilizing. “Erdogan is not happy” Faced with this scene of obstacles and tensions, while making public statements, many Turkish officials have made public statements limiting the significance of the lack of telephone calls to the White House to date, noting that conversations are taking place at other levels, but at one level Given the sensitivity of the situation, he said in statements to The Associated Press that Erdogan was not happy with the matter, referring to the long silence from Biden. While some believe that Biden, who has spoken of restoring international alliances and traditional ties while strengthening NATO, would have an interest in rebuilding relations with Turkey and moving them out of Russia’s sphere of influence. Reset relationship However, analysts say that given a number of contentious issues between the two countries, it is very difficult to roll back the relationship, including Turkey’s decision to acquire the Russian S-400 air defense system, which , according to Washington, poses a threat to the NATO and the US F-fighter program. 35. In this context, the agency quoted Merv Tahiroglu of the Washington-based Middle East Democracy Project as saying: It will be difficult for Erdogan to withdraw from the Russian defense system because he has done a great thing, and it will have consequences. for the independence of the Turkish geopolitical decision. “ Besides the missile dossier, US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters fighting ISIS is another point of contention between Turkey and the United States, as Ankara claims these fighters participated in a decades-long Kurdish uprising. . Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had previously stressed that relations would not improve if Washington no longer supported the Syrian Kurdish group.

