Donald Trump tells Americans they should get the coronavirus vaccine





Former President Donald Trump has said he recommends people get vaccinated against COVID-19, even as a poll shows about half of Republican men are reluctant to get the shot.

A Fox News host on Tuesday asked the former president, who called, if he would recommend our public get vaccinated, noting that Trump himself had been vaccinated.

I would recommend it, recommend it and recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly, Trump said, adding that we have our freedoms and we have to. to do. live by this, and I agree with that too.

The group most likely to say they wouldn’t get the vaccine are Republican men, according to a recent poll by PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist.

In an investigation in early March, people across the country were asked if they would choose to be vaccinated if a coronavirus vaccine was available to them. Almost half of Republican men said no, the highest of any group.

In comparison, 30% of all American adults polled said they would choose not to be vaccinated, including 11% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans. Only 10% of President Joe Bidens’ supporters said they would not get the shot, compared to 47% of Trump supporters.

Trump and his wife, Melania, quietly received the vaccine at the White House in January, according to information released earlier this month. Other political leaders have been vaccinated in public places to encourage more people to get vaccinated once they are eligible.

Fox News @MariaBartiromo asks Trump if he would recommend everyone to get vaccinated:

“I would recommend it and I would recommend it to people who don’t want to get it … But we have our freedoms and we have to live with it … It’s a great vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/ucAySyMUPx

– TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 16, 2021

Earlier this week, infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci told Fox News that if Trump encouraged people to get vaccinated it would make all the difference in the world.

In Trump’s February speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, he told attendees: Everyone, go get your chance.

Initial data showed serious racial inequalities among those who have been vaccinated in the United States so far, with blacks and Latinxes being vaccinated at lower rates, even though they face higher rates of hospitalization. and deaths from COVID-19.

Although reluctance to vaccinate has garnered a lot of attention among black Americans, in large part due to systemic racism in healthcare, the recent poll showed that only 25% of black Americans said they would not get the vaccine, compared to 28% of whites.

