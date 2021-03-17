Turkey’s bulls bet rate hike will make the lira hard to resist





The rise in yields on US Treasuries has just forced the Turkish lira to fall most sharply in emerging markets. As a crucial interest rate meeting draws near, the bulls in the read say it’s reason to be bullish. The lira has fallen by more than 8% since mid-February and fund managers like Paul Greer of Fidelity International are waiting for central bank governor Naci Agbal to raise rates and stem the decline, thus reinforcing the appeal. one of the most profitable currencies in developing countries. world. “As long as the Turkish lira offers a healthy positive ex ante real policy rate, investors will be drawn to the large nominal carry. in offerSaid Greer, who has an overweight stance on the read. Assuming that rates are raised as expected and that there is orderly price action in US Treasuries and emerging markets, “we would expect silver to come back into the lira at current levels. “, did he declare. Attractive returns Turkey offers the highest real rates among the main emerging countries Source: Bloomberg

A currency rally that followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reshuffle of his economics team last year hit a wall in mid-February, prompting the central bank to support the market with higher rates. With faster-than-expected inflation last month, Agbal is expected to raise the one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 18% on Thursday. Since his appointment, Agbal has raised the key rate by 675 basis points, delighting investors with a return to a more hawkish policy and helping to make the lira the best carry-trade currency this year behind the Russian ruble. The rate hike would give “more evidence that Turkey has changed course and is serious about rebalancing its economy,” said Hans Gustafson of Swedbank, who sees the lira rise around 15% to end the year at 6. .50 to the US dollar. The lira traded up 0.8% to 7.4780 against the greenback at 3:45 p.m. in Istanbul on Tuesday. Agbal’s arrival at the central bank in November came after Erdogan sacked his predecessor in an overhaul that also resulted in the resignation of Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak – the president’s son-in-law. Albayrak had been criticized by opposition parties for mismanaging the economy and the lira fell almost 25% from its lowest level on record as Agbal pledged to return to orthodox politics. Powell’s challenge: reconciling better prospects, an ultra-simple policy Henrik Gullberg, macro strategist at Coex Partners Ltd, predicts that the Turkish currency will eventually return to levels above 6.9 per dollar and said the rise in US yields that has hurt risk appetite will pass. “The rise in real yields in the United States is not sustainable,” Gullberg said. “When it ends, the rally in risk-sensitive currencies like the lira will resume.” Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

