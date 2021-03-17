Donald Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan





He used the interview to brag about his list of accomplishments during his tenure as president, as well as to disparage President Joe Biden for his weak first 50 days in office.

Mr Trump regretted that Mr Biden had “eroded” the progress he said his administration had made on the Mexican border in terms of national security and the control of asylum seekers.

The number of migrants attempting to cross the border is at the highest level since March 2019, with Alejandro Mayorkas, head of internal security, warning that he is set to peak at 20 years for the year.

“Frankly, our country cannot handle [the increase in migrants]. It’s a crisis like the one we’ve rarely had and certainly never had at the border. But it’s going to get a lot worse, he told Fox host Maria Bartiromo.

“Today they are coming. Take a look. They are from foreign countries. I see they are coming from Yemen. They are coming from the Middle East. They are coming from all over,” he said. “They are dropping them off and they’re pouring into our country. It’s a shame.”

“They will destroy our country if we do nothing about it.”

This follows reports from Axios that the Customs and Border Protection Agency confirmed to Congress that four people arrested at the southern border since October 1 match the names in the Terrorism Tracking Database. from the FBI.

Three of those arrested were from Yemen and one from Serbia. However, the number of non-South American nationals attempting to cross the border was not clear.

During the interview, Ms Bartiromo also asked the former president if he would recommend his supporters to voluntarily receive the coronavirus vaccine, noting that a significant number of Republicans remained worried or opposed to being vaccinated in this stage. The 74-year-old himself received a vaccine while still president, but it has not been made public.

“I would,” Mr. Trump replied, making his most explicit support for the national mass vaccination campaign since he left office in January. “I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly.”

Polls show that Republican men, who overwhelmingly support Mr. Trump and his “Make America Great Again” or MAGA platform, are the main vaccine skeptics.

Mr. Trump making the remarks on Fox News is remarkable, as prime-time stars such as Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have repeatedly questioned.

