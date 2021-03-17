Former President Donald Trump Says Massive Influx Of Migrants On Fox News Primetime ‘Will Destroy Our Country’





EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald J. Trump slammed President Biden as the border crisis deteriorated further, telling Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Fox News Primetime”

Trump told “Fox News Primetime” that he and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have built an “excellent relationship” with a common interest in controlling illegal immigration and building an effective border wall.

“[Lopez Obrador] is a great gentleman. We had a very good relationship. They had 28,000 soldiers at our border while we were building the wall … and they were also stopping them at their northern border of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, ”he said.

“Today they are coming. Take a look. They are from foreign countries. I see they are coming from Yemen. They are coming from the Middle East. They are coming from all over,” he said. “They are dropping them off and they’re pouring into our country. It’s a shame.”

“They will destroy our country if we do nothing about it.”

BIDEN NOW INDICATES MIGRANTS DON’T COME AS A CRISIS

Trump was angry that Biden had “eroded” his administration’s progress at the border in terms of national security and screening asylum seekers.

“Frankly, our country cannot handle [the increase in migrants]. It’s a crisis like the one we’ve rarely had and certainly never had at the border. But it’s going to get a lot worse. “

During the interview, Bartiromo asked the former president if he would recommend his supporters to voluntarily receive the coronavirus vaccine, noting that a significant number of Republicans remain concerned or opposed to getting the vaccine at this point. .

“I would,” Trump replied. “I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly.”

“But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by them and I agree with that too. But it’s a great vaccine. It’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works.”

Trump said drug companies and the FDA were working “around the clock” to develop the various vaccinations.

During his interview, Trump also criticized Biden and Democrats over the nearly $ 1 or more rise in gasoline prices since the new president’s executive orders restricting energy production and transportation in the United States. United.

“When I look at what is going on, we were energy independent. Gas prices are rising at a much faster rate than anyone has seen in a long time. We had very low gas prices and yet we had more. jobs in the energy sector than we have ever had, ”Trump said.

Trump has said that while Biden and his party are pushing for massive tax hikes, soaring gasoline prices amount to an even more onerous “ tax ” in his eyes.

“[T]”Hey going to go up $ 1, $ 2, $ 3, when you look at this, and it’s more than a tax increase for the consumer,” he argued.[If] you get a dollar increase in gasoline, which is more than a big tax hike. So this is a terrible thing going on. “

Trump predicted Democrats would raise taxes to “the highest number we’ve ever seen” and that it would be “devastating” to the economy.

Ahead of his interview, Trump recently spoke out against the growing crisis on the US-Mexico border, where illegal immigrants and asylum seekers have overwhelmed federal officials, while the Biden administration halted construction from the wall of the former president.

“Our border is now totally out of control thanks to the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden. Our top border patrol and ICE operatives have not been respected, demeaned and ridiculed by the Biden administration,” Trump said in a statement. released earlier this month.

“A massive foray into the country by people who shouldn’t be here is happening hourly, and getting worse by the minute. Many have criminal records, and many more have and spread covid. quickly kidnapped by our administration are now being released into the streets to commit heinous and violent crimes.

“The ICE officers are desperate to keep these convicted criminals away, but Biden will not let them,” he continued.

Trump also called the crisis a “spiraling tsunami” caused by Biden, pointing out that border communities are “overwhelmed” by illegal immigrants who have yet to be tested for the coronavirus despite strict federal restrictions on U.S. citizens from travel and trade.

“The Biden administration must act immediately to end the border nightmare it has unleashed on our nation. Keep illegal immigration, crime and the Chinese virus out of our country!” Trump got angry by closing his remarks on March 5.

Since leaving office, Trump has moved from New York to Palm Beach, Florida, and established “the office of the former president.”

He released a handful of political endorsements ahead of the 2022 midterm, including for Ohio Congressional hopeful Max Miller, a Republican seeking to topple Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio. Gonzalez, a former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver, voted to impeach Trump in January.

He also pledged to travel to Alaska to campaign for any Republican main challenger to Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, for similar reasons. Trump also endorsed his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is running for governor of Arkansas.

